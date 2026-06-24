Instant Grade: Utah Jazz Draft Darryn Peterson With No. 2 Pick

After a weeks-long wait following the Utah Jazz hitting big with the second-overall pick in the lottery, their selection for their highest spot on the board in over 40 years is official: Darryn Peterson is headed to Salt Lake City.

It's a major moment for the Jazz and their rebuild process that's been ongoing since 2022. Peterson now becomes the latest cornerstone of their budding young core, joining a talented group consisting of the likes of Keyonte George and Ace Bailey along with two All-Star talents in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Let's break down the Jazz's selection with an instant grade just moments after the pick's been announced:

Darryn Peterson Is a Home Run Pickup for the Jazz

There's been enough conversations had about Peterson's odd season as Kansas at the injury concerns that took place throughout.

Many have circled those availability issues as concerning, but it clearly wasn't enough to steer the Jazz away from selecting him at second overall. Peterson has addressed those worries to NBA front offices during the scouting process, and it hasn't arisen much worry from lead decision-makers.

To see Utah still feel confident enough to invest in him as their second-overall pick is a great tell for what they see in his future as a pro, and the lack of concern that's in their minds for whether or not that college season is a sign of things to come.

So when you erase those injury worries from the equation, it's hard not to be pumped up when you just look at what he can do on the floor and how steep his potential might be with this Jazz core.

He checks all of the right boxes in the size department for an NBA guard standing at 6-foot-4 with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. He has the chance to become an elite shooter and showed all of the shot-making traits of being a true three-level scorer. His physical traits give him more than enough opportunity to become an impactful player on the defensive end.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sure, Peterson's not exactly a perfect prospect, for as much as he does bring to the table. His playmaking and passing ability could use some work, he's not the most dominant athlete, and still to make needs a few small tweaks defensively to truly reach his ceiling as a two-way player.

But most of those areas of improvement can be worked out in Will Hardy's system. The upside that he presents if those pieces can come together is tremendous, and is exactly why he makes perfect sense for the Jazz here at two.

Peterson can immediately fill into the Jazz's two-guard position as a scoring complement to Keyonte George, both handling ball-handling duties in the backcourt for the future, and be a stellar one-two punch on the offensive end with last year's fifth-overall pick, Ace Bailey, for years to come.

Pair that with defensive help in the frontcourt with Jackson Jr., and if re-signed, Walker Kessler, and it's a great situation for Peterson to land in; perhaps the best that could be on the board from his range of picks one through three.

Peterson's more than capable of coming out of this draft as the best talent when all is said and done, has the runway of being one of the top players of Utah's current core in a few years' time, and gives Jazz fans tons of reason to be thrilled about how their number-two pick played out.

I'm giving this pick an easy passing grade, and the correct pick of anyone that was on the board here at number two.

Instant Grade: A

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