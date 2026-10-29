Utah Jazz Announce New Starting Five Without Jaren Jackson Jr., Markkanen

The Utah Jazz are heading into their first game without both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the lineup as they each deal with their respective injuries against the San Antonio Spurs.

And knowing that the Jazz are going to be without their pair of All-Stars in the frontcourt, the setup of their starting five tends to change a bit as a result.

So what are the Jazz going to be rolling with as their first five on the floor on Wednesday against the Spurs?

Well, the Jazz officially announced their starting five plans for the night right ahead of tip-off against San Antonio. Here's what things are shaping up to look like:

What Jazz's Starting Lineup Will Look Like vs. Spurs

PG: Keyonte George



SG: Darryn Peterson



SF: Josh Green



PF: Ace Bailey



C: Jaxson Hayes

While the Jazz do have some notable changes worth mentioning, there are a few staples in the lineup that will remain the same, as they have for most of the season thus far.

Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson will continue to lead the way in the Jazz's starting backcourt as they have for each of their four games already played this year.

Both of them will give Utah some scoring prowess to lean on, which becomes especially crucial being without Markkanen and Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt, who combine for over 32 points per game a night so far this season.

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) talks with guard Keyonte George (3) during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ace Bailey will also continue to fill in at one of the Jazz's forward spots like he has since game two of the regular season.

Utah's season opener led to Bailey initially coming off the bench as Jaxson Hayes would become the team's fifth starter. But since then, Bailey has shown enough appeal as a two-way presence to keep him out of the first five names to hit the floor every night.

Speaking of Hayes, he will also find his way back into the Jazz's starting lineup on Wednesday in order to give Utah an extra dose of size in their matchup against the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

Hayes was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury coming into the night, which led to him missing the Jazz's prior game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he'll be giving it a go one game later against San Antonio.

The big change to take note of in the Jazz's starting five setup is seeing Josh Green get his first-ever start in Utah, who's only been active for two of the team's first four games of the season, but now gets his biggest opportunity yet as a solid three-and-D threat on the wing due to get significant playing time against San Antonio.

Through the two games that Green has played so far this season, he's averaged just 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field and 33.3% from three. On Wednesday night, he'll have a perfect chance to boost those numbers up just a bit.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Spurs lands at 7:00 p.m. MT, where Utah will be hopeful that they can avoid falling into a three-game losing streak so early in the season.

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