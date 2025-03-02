Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Report: Markkanen, Kessler Among Listed
Folks, this is a big one. The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans are set for a Sunday matchup that could very well determine where the teams end up in the Western Conference standings. Utah is currently a half-game behind (or in front of) the 16-44 Pelicans.
With both teams well out of the playoff picture, a loss is likely more valuable in the long run for both teams.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Walker Kessler: Out (Rest)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low back injury management)
John Collins: Out (Low back injury management)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle injury management)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
If you were curious about Utah’s intentions for this game, a 23-year-old Walker Kessler has been ruled out due to rest. He has played in 2 games over the past week. The Jazz do not want to win this game, and their injury report reflects that.
Collins put together an excellent game on Friday night against Minnesota. The veteran poured in 29 points, 12 rebounds, and the game-winning assist. The Jazz have been very careful with their veterans this year, but he, in particular, has had a great year.
Kessler, Markkanen, Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson are the team's five highest-rated players by the NBA’s player impact estimate statistic (PIE). Without them, the Jazz will be fighting an uphill battle even against a poor Pelicans team.
New Orleans Pelicans:
Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Herbert Jones: Out (Right shoulder injury)
Keion Brooks Jr.: Out (G-League)
Dejounte Murray: Out for season (Achilles)
A surprisingly ethical injury report for the Pelicans. They’ve had a brutal season, in large part due to injuries. Between the injuries to Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, former Pelican Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Murray (the team’s big offseason addition), they could never get things going this year.
It’s been an unfortunate season for a team that seemed to be on the climb in the Western Conference. Fortunately, they’ll be in a position to add a top draft pick to their core and, health permitting, climb back up the standings next year.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.
