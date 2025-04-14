Jimmy Butler Gave Honest Assessment of Warriors Ahead of Dreaded Play-In Tournament
The Golden State Warriors have found themselves back in undesirable territory after losing Sunday's season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, which drops them to the No. 7 seed where they will have to fight for a spot in the NBA playoffs.
The Warriors will suit up in just two days to face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Tuesday in their first play-in game. Their objective is simple enough: Win out.
Golden State couldn't pull off the win against a red-hot Clippers team and made several crucial mistakes in the 124–119 overtime loss, with star Steph Curry recording a season-high eight turnovers and Draymond Green missing a crucial layup down the stretch.
Jimmy Butler, affectionately nicknamed "Playoff Jimmy," showcased his offensive prowess in a game where he played 48 minutes and put up 30 points and nine assists. Yet, his surprising resurgence on the court couldn't keep the Warriors out of the dreaded play-in.
Butler was asked for his thoughts on where the Warriors' squad was at after Sunday's loss and had a candid response:
"We're right where we wanna be," Butler said when asked for his thoughts on the play-in. "We still got an opportunity and we control our own fate. We're going to be just fine."
Butler was then asked about his increased role as an established veteran in the coming weeks as the Warriors go into battle with their season on the line.
"I do [feel the responsibility]," continued Butler. "We got a lot of really good basketball players in this locker room who are key in what we're trying to do. I like the confidence he has in myself, I also have the same amount of confidence. I know that I and we have a job to do, and I know that we're capable of doing it. So play-in, here we come."
Butler picked up a painful knock from Clippers' Kawhi Leonard late in the game but appears to be fine and will be ready for Tuesday's game. The 35-year-old has had more success with the play-in format than the Warriors in recent history, but Butler made clear that he was going to do everything in his power to keep the Dubs' NBA title dreams alive.
"Don't lose," Butler said of his main takeaway from the Clippers' loss. "Don't lose."