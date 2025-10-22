Karl-Anthony Towns Becomes Third Knicks Star Set to Miss Season Opener vs. Cavs
The Knicks are already going to open the 2025-26 season without guard Josh Hart and center Mitchell Robinson on Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers. Now, Karl-Anthony Towns is set to miss the season opener, per ESPN's Shams Charania. New York listed him as "doubtful" for the game.
Towns is dealing with a quad strain that has marked him as questionable for the contest all week. It's unknown how much time Towns is expected to miss. The Knicks' next game is on Friday vs. the Celtics in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch.
New York's projected lineup for Tuesday is now Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Guerschon Yabusele.
Towns is entering his second season with the Knicks. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds (a career-high for him) and 3.1 assists per game. He earned his fifth career All-Star bid thanks to his performance.
Towns will do pretty much anything to play, though. During the playoffs this past season, KAT suffered a knee contusion, but still played in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Pacers. Even though New York was eliminated from the playoffs, he thought it was worth it to compete for his team.