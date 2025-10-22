SI

Karl-Anthony Towns Becomes Third Knicks Star Set to Miss Season Opener vs. Cavs

The five-time All-Star is dealing with a quad strain.

Madison Williams

Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns will miss the season opener.
Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns will miss the season opener. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Knicks are already going to open the 2025-26 season without guard Josh Hart and center Mitchell Robinson on Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers. Now, Karl-Anthony Towns is set to miss the season opener, per ESPN's Shams Charania. New York listed him as "doubtful" for the game.

Towns is dealing with a quad strain that has marked him as questionable for the contest all week. It's unknown how much time Towns is expected to miss. The Knicks' next game is on Friday vs. the Celtics in an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch.

New York's projected lineup for Tuesday is now Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Guerschon Yabusele.

Towns is entering his second season with the Knicks. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds (a career-high for him) and 3.1 assists per game. He earned his fifth career All-Star bid thanks to his performance.

Towns will do pretty much anything to play, though. During the playoffs this past season, KAT suffered a knee contusion, but still played in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Pacers. Even though New York was eliminated from the playoffs, he thought it was worth it to compete for his team.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA