Naz Reid Steals 6MOTY Award From Kings' Malik Monk
The NBA unveiled the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year award on Wednesday, shocking an entire fanbase with the result. Minnesota Timberwolves F Naz Reid has won the award, beating out fellow finalists Sacramento Kings G Malik Monk and Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis.
Reid earned the award with little room to argue against his impressive season, but Sacramento's Monk had one of the most effective seasons possible. Reid averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with 47.7/41.4/73.6 shooting splits but boosted his stats by starting 14 games for Minnesota toward the end of the season.
Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game with 44.3/35.0/82.9 shooting splits, coming off the bench in each of his 72 appearances. Monk propelled himself to around -1000 odds to win the award across most sportsbooks, but after going down with a season-ending MCL sprain, the gap between Monk and Reid closed vastly.
Without taking any shine away from Reid, because the 24-year-old forward is a phenomenal player, if the award is truly about the best player off the bench, Monk deserved it.
Monk becomes the first player in the last 35 years to lead the league in bench points in back-to-back seasons without taking home a Sixth Man of the Year award (via @StatMamba | X).
Monk and Reid both had tremendous seasons, but Monk's season as Sacramento's sixth man was historic. The NBA voters robbed Monk of a well-deserved award, and the stats will always be there to support his case. The league's recency bias with Monk's injury combined with Reid's starting role is unjust, gifting Monk's award to Reid.
