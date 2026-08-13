Russell Westbrook Reportedly Turned Down Kings Offer Before Retirement

The Sacramento Kings still have just 13 players on standard contracts, and they need to reach the 14-man mark, ideally before the 2026-27 season starts. The expectation has been that the Kings will sign a veteran guard to back up top rookie Darius Acuff Jr., but they seemingly missed out on their best opportunity to do so.

On Wednesday, legendary point guard Russell Westbrook officially retired, marking the end of a storied 18-year career that concluded in a Kings uniform. There was plenty of talk about Westbrook potentially returning to Sacramento for another year, but the 37-year-old reportedly turned down an offer to come back.

After his retirement announcement, ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Westbrook had offers from the Kings and Washington Wizards, but decided to retire on his own terms.

"Westbrook had offers this offseason with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards but chose to step away from the game on his own terms, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, ending one of the most statistically robust careers in league history," Slater wrote.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

It was no surprise that the Kings ultimately wanted Westbrook to come back, as he would've been the perfect veteran mentor for Acuff Jr., but the future Hall of Famer would seemingly rather call it quits than continue playing in limited fashion.

Westbrook's expected role

Slater reports that the Kings had these discussions with Westbrook to bring him back, but it would've been for this veteran role behind Acuff Jr., and that is likely not how he wanted to spend the final year of his career.

"The Kings had discussions with Westbrook about bringing him back in recent weeks, league sources said, but it would've been in a reduced role as the organization turned its direction over to rookie point guard Darius Acuff," Slater wrote.

Sure, this would've been an ideal situation for the Kings, as they would get a much-needed backup ball-handler behind Acuff Jr., and one who can help the rookie get through his first year in the NBA and best set him up for long-term success. However, nobody can blame Westbrook for turning down that opportunity.

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks to guard Russell Westbrook (18) against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Westbrook already played a veteran role for the Kings last season, leading the Kings' rookie trio of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. However, in that instance, he was at least playing 29 minutes per game. If he returned to Sacramento this season, his on-court role would be severely limited, especially with the Kings' already-loaded backcourt.

There is no doubt that Westbrook considered Sacramento's offer, but spending an extra year away from family for a limited role was likely not very enticing for him. The Kings, and everyone else around the NBA, respect his decision to retire and wish him nothing but the best.

Grateful Sacramento was part of an unforgettable career. Congratulations on 18 incredible seasons. Enjoy retirement, Brodie 💜 @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/l66Qo1k7Nx — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 12, 2026

Westbrook had an incredible NBA career with one MVP, nine All-Star appearances, two scoring titles, three assist titles, and finished things off as the league's all-time triple-double leader and statistically, the best point guard of all time. The Kings are lucky that he finished his Hall of Fame career in Sacramento.

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