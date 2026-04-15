3 Biggest Questions Facing the Kings This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings' offseason kicked off with exit interviews over the last two days, and while we got some answers and hints at what's to come, there are still more questions than answers heading into Scott Perry's pivotal second offseason in Sacramento.

1. Where Will They Draft

The single biggest day of the offseason for the Kings is coming up quickly with the May 10th NBA Draft Lottery. While the Kings won't be selecting their pick on this date, they will be figuring out where they'll be selecting in the upcoming draft.

That's arguably more important than the actual selection, as they'll have an 11.5% chance to move up to the top spot in the draft. At the same time, they could very well drop to the ninth spot in the lottery should they lose the upcoming tiebreaker with the Utah Jazz.

The Kings need a lot of things to go right if they want to get back to the playoffs sooner rather than later, and the draft is their best chance to do that. They could strike gold with any pick, but the odds of finding a star to build around are obviously higher at the top of the draft. Until May 10th, all of Sacramento will be in suspense about where the pick will end up.

2. Which Vets Are On the Move?

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Since the day Perry took over, there have been questions and rumors swirling around the Kings veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk. All four were on the trading block both last offseason and at the trade deadline, but all four remain on the team dispite the Kings need to get smaller and shed salary.

Unfortunately for Perry and Sacramento, the expensive veterans aren't coveted around the league and have little to no trade value. In an ideal world, the Kings would trade them all, but finding partners to take on that money is going to be easier said than done.

3. Where Will the Money Come From

Along the same lines as the veterans on the move, the Kings are in a hard place, money-wise , heading into the offseason. They're projected to be a second-apron team, which is absurd for a team that just won 22 games. Moving a few veterans would certainly help, but even in those trades the Kings would have to take back some kind of salary.

All eyes will be on the trade market, but the Kings will need to fill out the roster somehow through free agency. There appears to be mutual interest for Precious Achiuwa to return, but he's earned a much larger contract after a standout year, and the Kings simply might not be able to afford him.

The same can be said for pretty much any key free agent this offseason, especially the younger players. Sacramento just doesn't have any money or flexibility to improve, even if they get creative with trades and other avenues. It's a hard spot to be in to start the offseason, and I don't envy Perry for the work he has ahead of him.