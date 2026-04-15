Kings Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Salary Cap Space, Trades

The Sacramento Kings ended their 2025-26 season with a 22-60 record, reaching the 60-loss mark for just the second time in franchise history. Now, they are heading into one of the most important offseasons in recent memory, with the opportunity to start turning things around.

Here, we will take a look at the Kings' free agency, draft capital, salary cap, and trades. As things go down throughout the offseason, this page will be updated, so make sure to bookmark it and return for any new information.

Free Agents

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings have eight total players who could potentially hit the market this offseason, but only four of them are unrestricted free agents who control their destiny.

Unrestricted free agents:

Precious Achiuwa

Russell Westbrook

Drew Eubanks

Doug McDermott

Restricted free agents:

Daeqwon Plowden

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Player option:

Zach LaVine ($49M)

Team option:

Killian Hayes ($3M)

The Kings have a few notable decisions to make, as they will likely attempt to bring back Precious Achiuwa, depending on his price tag in free agency, and could re-sign restricted free agent Daeqwon Plowden to a cheap deal to help fill out the roster.

For a look at all important dates and deadlines of the Kings' 2026 offseason: 13 Key Dates and Deadlines for Sacramento Kings 2026 Offseason

Of course, the biggest name and number on this list is Zach LaVine, who is reportedly expected to pick up his $49 million player option. He has until June 29 to make that decision.

Draft Capital

Sep 25, 2017; Greenburgh, NY, USA; New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks to the media on media day at MSG Training Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The silver lining of such a disastrous season is that the Kings own their 2026 first-round pick, which could make everything worth it. The draft lottery will take place on May 10, where the Kings will finally find out if their 60-loss season will pay off with a top prospect in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

Here is a look at all of the Kings' draft capital, including their future assets:

2026:

Own first-round pick (projected top-seven)

Own second-round pick

CHA second-round pick (protected 56-60)

2027:

Own first-round pick

SAS first-round pick (protected 17-30)

Own second-round pick

CHA second-round pick

2028:

Own first-round pick

2029:

Own first-round pick

2030:

Own first-round pick

2031:

MIN first-round pick

First-round pick swap (SAS has swap rights)

2032:

Own first-round pick

Own second-round pick

Fortunately for the Kings, they own their first-round pick in six of the next seven drafts, meaning they are in a great spot for a rebuild. However, they have traded away a handful of their future second-rounders, as they own no second-round picks from 2028 to 2031.

The most valuable pick on the list is, of course, their 2026 first-round pick. In a 2026 draft class that is expected to be generational, the Kings can completely turn their franchise around with a top prospect.

Salary Cap Space

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) talks with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The bad news for the Kings this offseason is that they are severely limited financially. They are expected to be $20 million over the luxury tax and above both aprons, with a projected team salary of $225 million.

Of course, LaVine's $49 million player option will play a huge role. Domantas Sabonis is also set to make $45.4 million next season, but there is one way they can save some money. DeMar DeRozan is under contract for $25.7 million next season, but only $10 million is guaranteed. If the Kings waive DeRozan, they could save about $15 million, putting them much closer to the first apron.

Unless the Kings make some money-saving trades, they will be severely limited this offseason. This Kings franchise has no reason to be above the second apron with a roster that might not even make the playoffs next season, so retooling while saving money is the key for Scott Perry this summer.

Trades

The Kings have not been active on the trade market yet, but that could chance as we get closer to the draft and free agency.