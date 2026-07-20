3 Matchups to Watch for After Kings' Preseason Release

With Summer League behind us, we officially end the dog days of summer, where all we can do is wait, but after the Sacramento Kings released their preseason schedule for the 2026-27 NBA seasoon.

The Sacramento Kings have announced their 2026-27 preseason schedule. pic.twitter.com/XRlwLbBIT6 — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 20, 2026

The Kings will be playing the Los Angeles Lakers twice, the Golden State Warriors, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the San Antonio Spurs, with the first game taking place on October 5th. There may still be trades and free agent signings that change the Kings roster, but it's looking more and more likely that the roster is taking shape for the Kings with Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis returning for another year in Sacramento.

With that in mind, here are three matchups to look forward to when basketball gets back underway.

LeBron-less Lakers

The Kings will be getting a first-look at the LeBron-less Lakers. The NBA world is still waiting to find out where LeBron is going to play next season, but it for sure won't be in LA. Instead, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves will be running the show for the Lakers as they shift into their next era of basketball following LeBron's departure.

It will be a great first test for the Kings' defense, as Dončić is one of the hardest players in the league to shut down, and Reaves has lit up Sacramento in the past. The Lakers are a top-heavy team where on-ball defense will be imperitive to showing them down, and it's something the Kings have struggled with for years.

Except the Lakers to hunt Acuff on switches as they try to expose his defensive weaknesses. As a plus for the Kings, Acuff having to step up and guard Dončić will certainly be a welcome to the league and great learning opportunity.

What Could Have Been?

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates after making a three-pointer in the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings will have a matchup with a big "What If" around it, as Ja Morant and the Portland Trail Blazers are heading to Sacramento.

From all indications, Morant could have easily been a King had Perry wanted to invest in the former second-overall pick. But Perry was never intrigued by Morant at the price point of what the Memphis Grizzlies were looking for in return.

Morant is likely going to be on a revenge tour where he reminds everyone how talented he is and brings an explosive offensive option to a defense-heavy Portland team. We'll also get to see Morant and Acuff match up against each other in a fun game of What Could Have Been for the Kings.

Kings Take on MVP(s)

The Kings will also take on recent Summer League MVP Yaxel Lendeborg in the preseason. Oh, and that other MVP Stephen Curry too?

Yaxel Lendeborg, the 11th overall pick, wins the 2026 NBA Summer League Championship Game MVP!



🏀 21 PTS

🏀 10 REB

🏀 2 STL

🏀 WARRIORS W pic.twitter.com/bSa4XbBBi2 — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2026

All jokes aside, the Warriors matchup will be another great defensive test for Acuff, especially. The Warriors will likely hunt for Acuff on that end, and are one of the best teams in the league at moving without the ball.



Off-ball defense was one of Acuff's worst skills in Summer League, and it's going to be put to the test immediately with this matchup against the Warriors. In case you missed it, Acuff's defense is going to be a huge storyline for this season...

It's always hard to know who is going to play during preseason, but it's safe to that Lendeborg will be playing as he gets his NBA career underway. There's always bound to be excitement when top picks face off in a game, and Lendeborg is the highest draft pick that the Kings will be facing during the preseason.



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