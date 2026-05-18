3 Realistic Domantas Sabonis Trade Suitors Amid Kings' Offseason Uncertainty

There is plenty of uncertainty around the Sacramento Kings this offseason, with nearly every veteran on the roster likely on the trade block. Most notably, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis could be on the move, but what team would make the move for him?

Sabonis has two years left on his contract, worth $94.1 million ($47M AAV). Of course, with that contract and a unique playstyle, it will be challenging for the Kings to actually find a trade suitor for the star big man. Still, there are a few teams out there that could make the call. Here are three realistic trade suitors for Sabonis:

Toronto Raptors

Jan 5, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The most obvious team on this list is the Raptors. The lone Canadian NBA franchise was showing plenty of interest in Sabonis ahead of February's trade deadline, but no deal materialized. Now, as they head into an offseason after a first-round playoff exit, they could be ready to make the move.

This deal would have to involve some salary filler that the Kings are not interested in, with either Immanuel Quickley (3Y, $97.5M) or Jakob Poeltl (4Y, $103.6M) needed to make the trade work. Still, though, with some draft capital likely involved, the two sides could ultimately come to an agreement.

The center position was Toronto's biggest weakness this season. By bringing in Sabonis, they would have security with a playmaking, rebounding big man down low, although the fit alongside franchise star Scottie Barnes would be a bit questionable. Regardless, it would be surprising if the Kings and Raptors did not re-engage in trade talks this summer.

Phoenix Suns

Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Along with the Raptors, the Suns were another team mentioned as a potential Sabonis suitor at the trade deadline. After being swept in the first round, the Suns should be looking to change things up. They are undoubtedly a piece or two away from being a legitimate threat, and building a trio of Sabonis, Devin Booker, and Dillon Brooks is better than what they have right now.

The Kings would likely acquire 24-year-old guard Jalen Green in this deal, who is owed $36.3 million next season before a $36 million player option in 2027-28. Ideally, they would still be able to get draft capital from the Suns in a potential deal, but they could likely still get a worthwhile return for their All-Star big man.

There is reasonable concern that Sabonis is not Phoenix's "missing piece" and that he is probably not enough to take them over the hump, but adding a star big man to this Suns team undoubtedly puts them in a better position among the West giants.

Charlotte Hornets

Jan 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The only team that has not already been reported as a potential Sabonis suitor is the Hornets, but they make too much sense to leave out of the conversation. The Hornets were one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season, winning 44 games, but they are still not close to being a legitimate contender.

By adding Sabonis, the Hornets get an All-Star big man who fits alongside their lineup of floor-spacers. Sabonis would be the ideal screener, passer, and interior scorer to have in Charlotte's offense, although there are obvious concerns about his defense. It is not a perfect two-way fit, but Sabonis is certainly worth a look for the Hornets.

The Kings could try to use Sabonis to pry LaMelo Ball from the Hornets, but if not, they could certainly get some draft capital out of them alongside salary fillers.

We should not expect the Kings to trade away Sabonis this offseason, but it would be shocking if they did not at least try, and there should be some teams out there willing to think about it.

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