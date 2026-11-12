Bold Kings-Warriors Trade Idea Shakes Up West With Star Swap

The Sacramento Kings are off to a 1-10 start, which isn't much of a surprise, but it's still a disappointing beginning of the year even for a team with little to no expectations. The Kings were never going to be good this year, but they aren't even competitive, and it feels like the trend of them walking into a win every ten games or so is going to continue as a trend throughout the whole season.

So what do we do when a team is already done for the season before we even hit mid-November? Turn to a trade idea to shake things up between two teams heading in vastly different directions this year.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are on the rise. Winners of seven straight and tied for third in the Western Conference, they're primed for another run with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but feel like a move or two away from bolstering the roster enough for a real shot at a postseason push.

Sacramento Kings Receive: Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Will Richard

Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Why the Warriors Do It

Let's start with what's probably the harder side to convince. The Warriors and Green have been tied at the hip for 15 seasons now. Between four championships and a multitude of individual accolades for Green, it's been a perfect match for over a decade.

But from a basketball standpoint, it may be time to at least explore options. Especially if it involves moving off Porzingis' contract amid his decision to step away from basketball to prioritize his health.

Breaking: Kristaps Porzingis announced he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health.



Porzingis said his body hasn't responded as anticipated while preparing for the season and that he will work with the Warriors to find a solution that makes sense. pic.twitter.com/c52UNve9Pu — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2026

Green is averaging a career-low 2.8 points per game (just under his rookie-year 2.9), 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 37.0% shooting from the field and 20% from three. His minutes are also down: 26.8 per game, the fewest since his 2013-14 sophomore season.

Upgrading to Domantas Sabonis would give the Warriors a huge boost in scoring and rebounding while maintaining the high-level passing and screening Green provides. There would be a huge drop-off on the defensive side of the ball, but hopefully the idea is that the offense would make up for it.

Why the Kings Do It

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings would take back Porzingis' money (or maybe not, depending on a buyout or contract being voided?), but would lose Sabonis' $48 million for next season, essentially giving them a clean cap sheet heading into the upcoming offseason. In Green, they could finally get the mentor they've been looking for for Darius Acuff Jr., as well.

We all know the Kings aren't going anywhere this season in terms of wins and losses, so Green's impact on the court is almost inconsequential. But he could be pivotal in helping speed up Acuff's development, as well as the Kings franchise as a whole.

Green has a well-known checkered past, but he's one of the smartest players in the league and knows what it takes to win. There are drawbacks to both his game and off-court antics, but that might be the exact type of player the Kings need.

Someone to hold every single person accountable as a new voice in the locker room. Especially if Sabonis is gone in the trade, Green would step right into that role. And I haven't even mentioned how much Green could help Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell as fellow bigs.

Throw in a flyer on Will Richards, who is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 47.5% from the field and 42.9% from three, and the Kings could take a flyer on a replacement player for Nique Clifford.

This season is going to be a long one for the Kings, and even though this isn't a likely move, as most trade ideas or trade machine entries aren't, it's a reminder that Scott Perry and the front office need to explore every avenue available, even bringing in a constroversial move like Draymond Green.

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