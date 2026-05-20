Breaking Down the Remaining Holdovers From Kings' Previous Regime

Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings enter the offseason with a lot of work to do, and even though the new GM has already been here a year, there remains a large holdover on the roster from the Monte McNair era heading into next season.

So far, Perry has had a hard time making big changes to the roster as currently constructed, and the result was an extremely disappointing 22-win season. The Kings have talent, but it's an expensive roster that doesn't fit well enough together to string together wins. Even if the Kings weren't heavily injured last year, it would have been hard for them to make any noise in the tough Western Conference.

And unless Perry can make some deals this offseason, that's going to be the case again next year. There are 11 players under contract for next season, which is no small number with rosters containing up to 15 players. And of those 11 players, more than half are left over from McNair.

• Domantas Sabonis

• Zach LaVine

• DeMar DeRozan

• Malik Monk

• Keegan Murray

• Devin Carter

Six players might not seem like a lot, but it is when they are all heavy rotation players like the list above. Five out of the six are likely to get heavy minutes next season if they're on the roster after the offseason. Even if they come off the bench, that's hard to stomach for a rebuilding team like the Kings.

Time to Get to Work

It shows that Perry has a lot of work to do this offseason. He's seemingly been trying to trade the veterans since the minute he took over as the Kings' General Manager, but what makes it hard is the players' contracts and low value around the league. It will hopefully be easier this year with everyone losing a year from their deals, but it's going to be easier said than done once again for Perry.

The one player who feels like a lock to stay is Murray, who, unlike the others on the list, has a contract that was signed by Perry and not McNair. Murray is starting the first year of his five-year $140 million contract that he signed last offseason, making him seem safe to withstand the changeover in regimes. But everyone else on the list feels like they could be traded any minute this offseason.

Perry's Players

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Looking at the remaining five players shows how patient Perry was last offseason, or in the eyes of some Kings fans, how he wasn't able to get much done. But the list shows a glimpse at what we may see this offseason and through next year as well.

• Nique Clifford

• Maxime Raynaud

• Dylan Cardwell

• De’Andre Hunter

• Killian Hayes

The list is predominantly the three rookies from Perry's first draft, which will likely be the case again this offseason. Last year, Perry entered the draft with just a single second-round pick, but came away with three productive players in Clifford, Raynaud, and Cardwell.

This year, Perry has the seventh , 34th, and 45th pick in the draft. Compared to last year, that's a treasure trove. While Perry hasn't made any huge moves to reshape the roster, he's slowly built the roster from the bottom up. If he can do the same thing with this year's draft and move a veteran or two from the McNair era, the roster should quickly start to look like his vision instead of the leftovers from the previous regime.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.