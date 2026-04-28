Breaking Down the Kings Draft Picks, Protections & Lottery Odds

As much of an exaggeration as it sounds, May 10, 2026, could be one of the most important dates in Sacramento Kings history. This year's NBA Draft lottery could heavily impact the future of this Kings franchise, and after making just one playoff appearance in the last 20 years, they are desperate for a big swing.

Here is a look at all of the Kings' draft picks this summer, if there are any protections to note, and what their lottery odds are:

Top-nine pick

After losing a tiebreaker with the Utah Jazz, the Kings secured the fifth spot in the lottery. They still have the same odds for the first-overall pick (11.5%) and a top-four pick (45.2%) as the Jazz, but the downside is that they can now slide all the way to ninth.

2026 NBA Draft lottery odds | Tankathon

Unlike the Jazz, the Kings have a 0.6% chance to drop to the ninth-overall pick. They also notably have an 18.2% chance at the sixth pick and 25.5% chance at the seventh.

Of course, landing any pick in the top four would be huge for the Kings, giving them the opportunity to draft one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson.

Fortunately, there are no protections the Kings have to worry about, so whatever spot they land in on May 10 will be where they are picking from, barring any trades. Some other prospects to monitor in this spot are Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler.

This may make some Sacramento Kings fans feel a tad more optimistic following today’s lost “coin-flip.”



Recent history of 5th-place NBA Draft Lottery odds:



2025: PHI (+2)⬆️ 3rd pick (VJ Edgecombe)



2024: SAS (+1) ⬆️ 4th pick (Stephon Castle)



2023: POR (+2)⬆️ 3rd pick (Scoot… — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) April 20, 2026

Pick 34

As general manager Scott Perry spoke on wanting the roster to get younger, he addressed the importance of having two second-round picks to use on more young talent. Their first second-round pick this summer is practically a late first-rounder, as they will be selecting 34th overall.

For more details on the Sacramento Kings' 2026 offseason: Kings Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Salary Cap Space, Trades

In this spot, the Kings should be able to take a first-round talent who slipped through the cracks of the first 33 picks, giving them another piece to build up their young core. There are no protections on this pick, meaning the Kings should be sticking in this spot on draft night.

Pick 45

Their next second-rounder was originally the Charlotte Hornets' pick, but was sent to the Kings in their three-team blockbuster with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs last year. The pick was protected 56-60, but since it landed at 45th overall, it stays in the Kings' possession.

If the Kings do not feel the need to add another rookie through the second round, we could see them trade out of this spot on draft night, but chances are, they will be staying put.

While they might not be able to get a first-round talent with the 45th overall pick, we can look at last year for proof that they can still get a game-changer at this point in the draft. The Kings selected Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd overall pick last year, and he turned out to be one of the most productive rookies in his class.