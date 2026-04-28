Breaking Down the Kings Draft Picks, Protections & Lottery Odds
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As much of an exaggeration as it sounds, May 10, 2026, could be one of the most important dates in Sacramento Kings history. This year's NBA Draft lottery could heavily impact the future of this Kings franchise, and after making just one playoff appearance in the last 20 years, they are desperate for a big swing.
Here is a look at all of the Kings' draft picks this summer, if there are any protections to note, and what their lottery odds are:
Top-nine pick
After losing a tiebreaker with the Utah Jazz, the Kings secured the fifth spot in the lottery. They still have the same odds for the first-overall pick (11.5%) and a top-four pick (45.2%) as the Jazz, but the downside is that they can now slide all the way to ninth.
Unlike the Jazz, the Kings have a 0.6% chance to drop to the ninth-overall pick. They also notably have an 18.2% chance at the sixth pick and 25.5% chance at the seventh.
Of course, landing any pick in the top four would be huge for the Kings, giving them the opportunity to draft one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson.
Fortunately, there are no protections the Kings have to worry about, so whatever spot they land in on May 10 will be where they are picking from, barring any trades. Some other prospects to monitor in this spot are Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler.
Pick 34
As general manager Scott Perry spoke on wanting the roster to get younger, he addressed the importance of having two second-round picks to use on more young talent. Their first second-round pick this summer is practically a late first-rounder, as they will be selecting 34th overall.
For more details on the Sacramento Kings' 2026 offseason: Kings Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Salary Cap Space, Trades
In this spot, the Kings should be able to take a first-round talent who slipped through the cracks of the first 33 picks, giving them another piece to build up their young core. There are no protections on this pick, meaning the Kings should be sticking in this spot on draft night.
Pick 45
Their next second-rounder was originally the Charlotte Hornets' pick, but was sent to the Kings in their three-team blockbuster with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs last year. The pick was protected 56-60, but since it landed at 45th overall, it stays in the Kings' possession.
If the Kings do not feel the need to add another rookie through the second round, we could see them trade out of this spot on draft night, but chances are, they will be staying put.
While they might not be able to get a first-round talent with the 45th overall pick, we can look at last year for proof that they can still get a game-changer at this point in the draft. The Kings selected Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd overall pick last year, and he turned out to be one of the most productive rookies in his class.
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Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.Follow LoganStruck