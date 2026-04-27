Two-Round NBA Mock Draft: Kings Add Three Offensive Standouts

In the early stages of a rebuild phase, the Sacramento Kings are in a great position heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. Not only will they have a high lottery pick, but they also have two second-round picks to use. General manager Scott Perry already talked about how having three picks at their disposal will help them in their goal to get younger this summer.

However, it is not just about getting younger, but also about getting better. Here is a two-round mock that shows the three high-level prospects the Kings could add to help them get younger and better.

Pick 7: Keaton Wagler

6'6" | Guard | 19 | Illinois

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Just a year ago, Wagler was the 150th-ranked player in his high school class. Now, he is a projected top-seven draft pick. An incredible freshman season at Illinois has shot Wagler up the draft rankings, and the Kings would be getting a legitimate game-changer at the seventh-overall pick here.

At Illinois, Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. Wagler is one of the most unique offensive talents in his class, with an NBA-caliber skillset that should set him apart as a rookie and beyond.

While he has some defensive concerns, his length could give him an edge over smaller players at his position. With his three-level scoring ability, playmaking touch, and high basketball IQ, Wagler could be the Kings' new franchise guard.

Pick 34: Milan Momcilovic

6'8" | Forward | 21 | Iowa State

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite being 6-foot-8, Momcilovic is arguably the best three-point shooter in this year's class. As a junior at Iowa State, he averaged 16.9 points while leading the country on 48.7% shooting from deep on 7.5 attempts per game.

While Momcilovic's all-around game is limited due to intangibles that are nothing to write home about, his offensive game would provide a huge boost to the Kings, especially after being the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA this season.

Giving the Kings a player with size who can space the floor could give them much more flexibility on offense, although his defensive and playmaking limitations could keep his minutes limited at the next level.

Pick 45: Sergio De Larrea

6'7" | Guard | 20 | Spain

🇪🇸6'6 Guard, Sergio De Larrea (@Laaarry_14) led Valencia to the huge Victory over Burgos in ACB League:

- 20 points

- 3 rebounds

- 7 assists

- 26 minutes



De Larrea's role is growing from game to game, he is capable in game organization and creating for teammates. He is showing… pic.twitter.com/2m7Nh3lDIK — LayUp Hoops (@Layup_Scouting) March 29, 2026

While De Larrea might be a player the Kings would need to take at pick 34, as he continues to rise up draft boards due to his play in the ACB League, he would be a must-draft at 45th overall if available.

The Spanish guard is a high-level playmaker with great size, with all of the offensive tools an NBA team would want in a young guard. De Larrea can play both guard positions, although he might excel as a point guard at the NBA level with high IQ, great positional size, and an impressive mix of scoring and passing.

While De Larrea might not project to be the starting point guard for the Kings, which they need to find this offseason, he would still add much-needed depth at the position. Taking a chance on an international prospect with professional experience could prove worth it for the Kings.