Why the Kings' Worst-Case Draft Scenario Is Still Positive
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With the Sacramento Kings losing the tiebreaker to the Utah Jazz, they officially hold the fifth spot in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery. This gives them an 11.5% chance to land the first-overall pick and a 45.2% chance to secure a top-four pick, but on the flip side, they have a slim 0.6% chance of falling to ninth.
Of course, it would be a disaster if the Kings somehow fell all the way to the ninth pick after a dreadful 22-60 season, but on the bright side, it might not actually be that bad. Yes, the Kings want as high a pick as possible, but even if they fell to ninth, they will get a good prospect.
Kings' potential draftees
The Kings are locked into the top-nine of the draft lottery. That means, they are guaranteed one of the following prospects:
- AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU
- Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas
- Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke
- Caleb Wilson, Forward, North Carolina
- Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston
- Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Arkansas
- Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois
- Mikel Brown Jr., Guard, Louisville
- Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona
- Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee
- Labaron Philon Jr., Guard, Alabama
These are Tankathon's top 11 prospects in this year's draft, and for a class expected to be one of the best in a long time, the Kings should be set on landing a high-level player this summer.
Ideally, the Kings land Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, or Wilson, but even if they get unlucky and fall to the eighth or ninth pick, they know they are guaranteed a difference-maker. Whether it be Flemings, Acuff Jr., Wagler, or Brown Jr., one of those high-level guards is set to fall outside of the top seven, with other guys like Burries, Ament, and Philon Jr. likely on the board as well.
Of course, there is just a 0.8% chance that the Kings fall to the ninth pick, but the most likely scenario result is actually them falling to seventh. The Kings have 25.5% chance of landing the seventh pick and an 18.2% chance of getting the sixth. We can expect the Kings to pick in this range, which still gives them the opportunity at a high-level prospect.
Kings general manager Scott Perry made it clear that they will "always look to draft best player available or best talent" heading into this offseason, which is a great sign that they will land the prospect they need to build around moving forward.
Regardless of what happens in the lottery, even though we can hope for the best, the Kings' future should be in good hands.
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Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.Follow LoganStruck