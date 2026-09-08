Could Kings Pull Off Signing Two Free Agent Targets Next Offseason?

The Sacramento Kings have had dauntingly similar offseasons over the last two years, as they continue to be connected to Restricted Free Agent Jalen Duren after going through the Jonathan Kuminga saga a year ago.

While there's still hope that the Kings might be able to pull off a massive sign-and-trade for Duren, the odds are high that he'll return to Detroit for another year with the Pistons. But that doesn't mean the door for Duren making his way to Sacramento somewhere down the line isn't still an option.

ESPN's Austin Slater discussed the possibility of the Kings making a run at Duren next offseason if the All-NBA center takes the qualifying offer for the 2026-27 season and hits unrestricted free agency.

The Sacramento Kings could take another run at Jalen Duren next summer if he takes his qualifying offer with the Pistons and becomes an unrestricted free agent, Anthony Slater says 👑👀



"If you are Jalen Duren and his representatives, I would look at the Sacramento Kings and… pic.twitter.com/yuqhhBpWkw — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) September 4, 2026

Stop me if this sounds familiar...

The Kuminga Saga

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) reacts after making a three point shot against the Washington Wizards during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a little over a week since we've heard the exact same thing about Kuminga, as his agent discussed how the Kings have money that could help them finally sign their coveted target over the last year. Having an agent say that right after signing with a competitive team in the Minnesota Timberwolves is certainly a choice by Kuminga and his agent, but he's not wrong.

The Kings have Zach LaVine's $49 million and De'Andre Hunter's $24.9 million coming off the books next season, which gives them a huge amount of flexibility heading into the offseason. 2027 has always felt like Scott Perry's big plan, and we could already have a hint at who he hopes to sign with the extra cap space.

The Kings will theoretically have space to sign both Duren and Kuminga next offseason. They'll need everything to go right, and it's a question of whether they would still be interested in either player after what they show on the court this year (more for Kuminga than Duren). Duren would have to take the huge risk of playing for the qualifying offer.

Scott Perry's Connections

One of Scott Perry's strengths as a general manager has always been his ability to build relationships around the league, and that's exactly what he appears to be doing. I don't think it's a surprise that we've seen him go after the biggest restricted free agent on the market for the last two offseasons.

Even if he isn't able to bring in Duren this offseason, he's establishing that relationship. Yes, it's a long shot where everthing would have to break perfectly for him to end up in Sacramento (including the Kings need to throw the bag at him), but it's certainly easier to imagine after an offseason of rumored interested in the talented big man.

It's hard to wait, as the Kings have been stuck at the bottom of the standings, directionless, for nearly two decades. Even the Beam Team had a quick rise and fall that is a good reminder of how hard it is to build in Sacramento. We'll have to wait and see, but Perry could be setting himself up for a big 2027 offseason early and playing the long game with Duren and Kuminga.

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