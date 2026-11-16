Darius Acuff Jr. Addresses Kings' Failure to Slow Down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

When any team is facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, the main focus is always to slow down two-time MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On Sunday night, it became the Sacramento Kings' task to try to stop him, and they failed.

In a 22-point win for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points on 13-20 shooting from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc. Obviously, not many teams have found success with slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander, but this was his first game of the season where he dropped more than 30 points in fewer than 30 minutes. It was also his most efficient game of the season, committing zero turnovers and shooting 65% from the field.

SGA DID SGA THINGS IN SAC-TOWN!



37 PTS I 13-20 FGM I 4-5 3PM I OKC W



Thunder moves to 9-5 on the season ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XPxPEMAKxv — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2026

The Kings are far from a strong defensive team, but it can get deflating when an opposing player gets their way on nearly every possession, as Gilgeous-Alexander did on Sunday night.

Darius Acuff Jr.: "I think we tried"

After the game, Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. talked about how difficult it is to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander, but said they at least tried.

"He's a great player. He maneuvered around them when we tried to [double team]. I mean, he's seen every coverage in his career so far. So he watches that, he studies it, and he has different moves for it. I think we tried a little bit. Like, we didn't just give up and quit. We tried, but, you know, he's a great player. Great players do that," Acuff Jr. said.

Darius Acuff Jr. on his Kings falling to 1-12 to start the season after tonight's loss to the Thunder, the education of going up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and says laziness is to blame for his 9 turnovers on the evening. pic.twitter.com/4ZrtVfytiR — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 16, 2026

In Sacramento's defense, this was Gilgeous-Alexander's eighth 30-point game this season, and he has only played 14. He is the back-to-back NBA MVP for a reason, as there is not much the Kings could've done differently to slow him down, except maybe have better personnel.

The Kings' bad defense

The bigger concern is that the Kings gave up 125 points as a team. Through their first 13 games, the Kings have given up 121.2 points per contest, which is the third-most in the league. Teams are shooting 49.4% from the field against the Kings, which is the worst mark in the NBA, and 36.9% from beyond the arc, the sixth-worst.

Sacramento's defense as a unit has been really bad this season, and it is a mix of personnel and coaching. The Kings' front office has done a poor job of building a sustainable roster, but head coach Doug Christie is not doing this group any favors. Next offseason, the Kings will have to evaluate a big reset to better build around Acuff Jr. and Sacramento's new-look young core.

"They 100% want to hold on to Doug Christie for the remainder of the year. There's zero ambiguity about that, but the waters are rising."@CarmichaelDave on Doug Christie's job security as the Sacramento Kings struggle through a 1-10 start:https://t.co/c5qZDKU8iE pic.twitter.com/tgEZk9kGXZ — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) November 13, 2026

Of course, this is exactly what people expected going into the season. How could a lineup with Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis exceed defensively? Acuff Jr. is one of the worst defenders in the league, Sabonis is far from a defensive anchor inside, and LaVine's effort falters from play to play.

The Kings certainly need to look in the mirror after their 1-12 start and start thinking about what's best for their future, because what they're doing right now certainly is not.

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