The Sacramento Kings have lost five consecutive games after their most recent defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers, and they need to flip the script. The Kings now have a 1-11 record, and there are obvious frustrations within the organization and among the fanbase. Granted, nobody expected the Kings to be a contender this season, but they need to figure things out.

Unfortunately for this Kings team, desperate for a win, they are heading into an unfavorable matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Thunder are obviously one of the league's top teams, led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Kings have not beaten them since December 2023, losing each of their last eight matchups.

To make matters worse for the Kings, they could be without a couple of key forwards.

Kings injury report

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) looks to shoot the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have been very banged up this season, as they have yet to see what their lineup can do at full strength, and Sunday's game will be no different. The Kings remain without backup center Maxime Raynaud, while standout forwards Keegan Murray and Precious Achiuwa are both questionable. Sacramento's full injury report:

Precious Achiuwa - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle soreness)

Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

Murray is coming off his best game of the season, dropping 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in their loss to the Trail Blazers. Murray had a slow start this season, missing seven of the Kings' first nine games, and is now trying to find his rhythm.

As for Achiuwa, he is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game. Achiuwa suffered an ankle injury in the Kings' loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, causing him to miss their matchup against Portland, and it continues to bother him ahead of Sunday's game. Before the injury, Achiuwa started nine straight games for the Kings, even starting over Murray for two of them, so it is obvious they like what they see from the 27-year-old forward.

If Murray and Achiuwa can both suit up, the Kings would have a better chance to take down the Thunder for their second win of the season.

Thunder injury report

Oct 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) runs down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thunder have not had things go their way this season. While their 8-5 record suggests things are going fine, they are playing without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace, as their starting lineup has been put in a blender. Oklahoma City's full injury report against the Kings:

Ajay Mitchell - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Chet Holmgren - OUT (right knee / injury recovery)

Thomas Sorber - OUT (right knee surgery)

Cason Wallace - OUT (left shoulder surgery)

Jalen Williams - OUT (left ankle surgery)

Jaylin Williams - OUT (low back spasms)

Even though the Thunder are deep enough to stay competitive with all of these injuries, they have now lost three consecutive games heading into Sunday's matchup. For a Kings team desperate for the taste of another win, they are catching the Thunder at a good time, but they will still need to be at their best to pull it off.

Another interesting storyline to monitor on Sunday is Nique Clifford's return to Sacramento. The Kings traded Clifford to Oklahoma City just one week ago, and he is already returning to Golden 1 Center for the first time as an opponent.

The Kings and Thunder are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.