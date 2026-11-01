Darius Acuff Jr. Makes NBA History With 38-Point Outburst in Kings-Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings have a star on their hands. Darius Acuff Jr. was expected to be a high-impact rookie after being drafted seventh overall this summer, but he is just six games into his NBA career, and he might already be one of the league's best point guards.

After dropping 34 points and 14 assists in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Acuff Jr. managed to up his game even further. In Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Acuff Jr. finished with 38 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, shooting 12-25 from the field and 9-14 from beyond the arc. Acuff Jr. is already an offensive superstar, dropping 30+ points in three of his first six career games, and has been quick to put his name in the history books.

After this 38-point outburst with nine three-pointers, Acuff Jr. made NBA history in a couple of ways:

Youngest player to make 9 threes

Darius' Acuff Jr.'s 9 3PM also tie the NBA single-game rookie record, joining four other players:



Dalton Knecht

Keyonte George

Yogi Ferrell

Roddy Beaubois



Acuff Jr. (19y, 349d) is also the youngest player in NBA history to make 9 3PM (previously Jaren Jackson Jr., 20y, 89d). https://t.co/D4AFfLLYcb pic.twitter.com/OBDWl1bbJ1 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 1, 2026

Acuff Jr. tied the NBA rookie record with nine three-pointers, becoming the fifth rookie in league history and the youngest player ever to make nine or more three-pointers in a single game.

We knew Acuff Jr. could shoot from deep, as he knocked down 44% of his three-point attempts as a freshman at Arkansas, but putting on this kind of show from beyond the arc in just his sixth career game was unexpected. Nine three-pointers is an incredible feat, especially at this point in his young career, so we can only imagine what else he might have in store moving forward.

First since... Wilt Chamberlain

Darius Acuff is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to reach 150+ career points.



Only Wilt Chamberlain was faster. pic.twitter.com/uiQMqS2MzE — Real App (@realapp) November 1, 2026

Through his first six games, Acuff Jr. is averaging 26.3 points. Sure, his usage rate is through the roof, but it takes a special player to score at this level as soon as he enters the league.

After his 38-point outburst, he became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 150 career points, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain. When any current player joins Wilt Chamberlain in a stat category, we know they are doing something special. Acuff Jr.'s production through his first six games is otherworldly.

At just 19 years old, Acuff Jr. is the eighth-leading scorer in the NBA right now. He is averaging more points than some of the league's biggest superstars, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and many more.

Kings history

Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has scored 30+ PTS in back-to-back games:



🪣 34 PTS at NOP

🪣 38 PTS at MEM



At just 19 years, 349 days old, Acuff Jr. becomes the YOUNGEST player in franchise history to record back-to-back 30-PT games! pic.twitter.com/5OkSXgJyEr — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

Acuff Jr. is quickly cementing himself as the best rookie in Kings history. After following up his 34-point outing with 38 points on Halloween, Acuff Jr. became the youngest player in Kings franchise history to record back-to-back 30-point games, surpassing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

The Kings have had some talented point guards come through, with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton the two most notable examples recently, but Acuff Jr. is already on his way to becoming the franchise's best rookie ever.

Of course, his success is being overshadowed by the Kings' lack of success, as they are 0-6 to start the season, but the rookie point guard is making waves early on.

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