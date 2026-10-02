Domantas Sabonis Gives Clear Injury Update During Kings Training Camp

The Sacramento Kings likely would not have had much success last season regardless of the circumstances, but injuries certainly did not help their cause. Most notably, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis played just 19 games, as his season ultimately got cut short after undergoing knee surgery in February.

Now, he is trying to get back into the swing of things. During the first week of training camp, Sabonis admitted he is still adjusting to being back on the court, but confirmed that he is cleared and 100% ready to go for the new season.

"Get my rhythm back, that game rhythm. You know, I've been away for eight months, so just very happy to be back on the court," Sabonis said. "... I've passed that point with my knee. I got cleared in August, so I feel good to go."

Domantas Sabonis on his first impressions of training camp in Sacramento, the vibes feeling different from the previous season, not experiencing limitations coming off his knee injury and observations of his newest teammates. pic.twitter.com/bFoFq3AmrX — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 1, 2026

This is great news for the Kings, who need Sabonis to have a healthy season. Not only for the team's success, as a healthy Sabonis significantly raises the team's floor, but also because if they ultimately want to trade the 30-year-old star, they need him to improve his value.

Of course, playing just 19 NBA games over the last 18 months could affect the star big man, but he should get adjusted with a bit of time. Training camp and preseason will be vital for Sabonis to get back to being the All-NBA center the Kings are used to seeing, and they are fortunate that he has been cleared for the last two months to get conditioned.

100% for the 2026-27 season

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At media day, Sabonis shared a similar sentiment, saying, "I'm 100%. Feeling good. Feeling great." He also mentioned that his injury happened in the second game of the season, and after trying to play through the injury for 17 more games, he finally underwent surgery to fully repair the issue.

Now he is fully healthy and ready for the upcoming season, and he will be able to help the Kings improve from their embarrassing 60-loss result.

"It was tough. Especially as a competitor, I feel like if I was healthy I could've helped the situation," Sabonis said about missing most of the 2026-27 season.

Sabonis is spot on about being able to help the Kings if he were healthy. While his presence would not have led to a playoff season or anything like that, he certainly would've helped the team win more than 22 games. He is good enough to raise the floor of any team, which is why we should expect them to improve from their 22-win mark with a healthy Sabonis this season.

Sabonis also admitted that he should've gotten the surgery right after the initial injury, but his willingness to play through such a serious injury for 17 games before realizing his mistake shows why he is such a valuable asset. He was ready to do anything to stay on the court and help this team, and that really should not go unnoticed as the Kings evaluate his future with the franchise.

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