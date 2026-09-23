Kings Get Reality Check on Domantas Sabonis' Trade Value

For anyone holding their breath until the Sacramento Kings are able to trade Domantas Sabonis, I have some bad news. Many hoped that the Kings would be able to move off Sabonis and Zach LaVine this offseason, but both remain on the roster as the 2026-27 season approaches.

While LaVine remaining on the roster makes sense given his expiring contract, Sabonis still has two more years on his deal, making his future in Sacramento murkier than that of the shooting guards. The hope, from what seems like both the Kings' and Sabonis' camp, is that the former All-NBA center will get back to that level of play and attract a contender to take a chance on him at the upcoming trade deadline.

But according to Jake Fischer, of The Stein Line and Bleacher Report, trading Sabonis is going to be much easier said than done for Scott Perry and the Kings front office.

Negative Trade Value

Fischer reported that there are teams around the league that view Sabonis as a negative trade value, meaning they would want draft compensation from the Kings in order to take on the former All-Star.

Around the league, teams believe that Domantas Sabonis has negative trade value and will need to be compensated with draft capital to take him on and extend him, per @JakeLFischer on Bleacher Report.



The Sacramento Kings have maintained that they want positive value in a trade… pic.twitter.com/bEXvtMeCfm — APHoops (@APH00PS) September 22, 2026

It's not shocking, as that coincides with what many in Sacramento reported during last season's trade deadline, but the hope was that taking a year off Sabonis' contract would help raise his value enough to get a deal done.

The Kings were close to sending Sabonis to the Toronto Raptors last season, but Jakob Poeltl's contract ended up being the holdup between the two sides, as Perry didn't want any part of Poeltl's bloated contract. So far, Perry has been committed to waiting it out and refusing to attach any assets or take back what he views as 'negative assets' like Poeltl for Sabonis. Or even LaVine or Malik Monk, for that matter.

All-Time Low Value

Oct 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hardest part for Perry this offseason has been that almost the entire Kings roster is at an all-time low value. Sabonis, LaVine, Monk, even Keegan Murray are all depleted assets at the moment. That's what a disappointing 22-win season where nearly everyone underperforms will leave you.

The only hope for Sacramento is that the players will be able to recoup some of their trade value this season. Sabonis, especially, will have a huge opportunity to do so as he gets back to the court after recovering from injuries last season. If he doesn't, the Kings will be in a situation just like they are with LaVine this season, where it may be better in the end to just let the contract run out.

It's certainly not an ideal place to be in during the early stages of a rebuild, but once again, patience looks like it's going to be key to the Kings future.

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