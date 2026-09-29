Doug Christie Speaks On Goals For Kings Season, Defensive Identity

The Sacramento Kings held their media day as the 2026-27 NBA season unofficially kicks off, and as it generally goes for media days, the flurry of information and answers is almost overwhelming. But for the Kings, one question and answer was a trend all day, as the conversation about goals and defense came up time and time again for the rebuilding team.

Coming off a disappointing 22-win season, the Kings have little to no expectations around the league, but that doesn't mean they don't have goals within the organization. Doug Christie is entering his second season, and a pivotal one, with a non-guaranteed contract for next season; Scott Perry is officially on the clock with the Darius Acuff Jr. draft pick; and multiple players are playing for their NBA lives and next contracts, with more retooling coming soon to the roster.

With that in mind, Christie was asked how he will be judging the upcoming season and what will count as a 'success' for the Kings in 2026-27.

"I think the consistency of the approach, the consistency of play, effort, the identity is being defined. Connected on defense, aggressive on offense, and relentless in everything that we do. If we've done that, I think that we've been successful. The byproduct of that- whatever the wins are will be whatever they are," Christie stated.

Kings head coach Doug Christie talks about the depth added to his roster, getting back to the identity he wants from his team, keeping a healthy team, excited to add Ben Simmons and his message to Sacramento fans. pic.twitter.com/8ucWbKCEOW — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 28, 2026

The Kings, as a whole franchise, are setting expectations to be on style and culture this year, rather than wins and losses. It makes sense, as they aren't quite ready to take the next step to truly compete for a postseason spot, but they do need to start taking steps forward after a lost season last year.

Defensive Identity

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christie was also asked if he felt like the roster Perry has put together allows him to put that emphasis on defense like he would like to, or if it feels like he's been dealt a different hand.

"I think that's a standard that we're going to hold to. In my opinion, defense helps offense. Offense helps defense. There's a whole conversation that can be had when you look at that," Christie stated. "If the offense is executing at a high level, not turning the basketball over, taking shots with a balanced floor, you're going to have a better defense. Defensively, if you're not letting people score, you're getting rebounds, you're getting out and running, all of a sudden it's helping your offense. So for the players that we got, the length that we got, the depth that we have - I think that that's a big strength of ours, the depth - that requirement of focusing in and competing on the defensive end will be huge."

Just like Scott Perry's mandate for the franchise, what will be most interesting to watch throughout the season is how quick Christie will pull the plug on any players not giving the defensive effort and intensity that he's looking for.

As he mentioned, the Kings' depth is quietly one of their strengths heading into the year. If Zach LaVine is phoning it in on defense, would Christie turn to Emanuel Sharp or Daeqwon Plowden instead? It feels like it based on the comments above, but it's clear that the Kings are going to have to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to these mandates and expectations with some of the veterans.

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