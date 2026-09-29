What Darius Acuff Jr. Said at Kings Media Day and Why It Matters

While everyone has been talking about the signing of Ben Simmons, the Sacramento Kings' most important offseason addition was undoubtedly Darius Acuff Jr. The Kings selected Acuff Jr. with the seventh pick in June's draft, and the talented rookie is now expected to be the new face of the franchise.

A lot of weight is on Acuff Jr.'s shoulders, but he seems as prepared as anyone possibly could be in this situation. The 19-year-old point guard certainly has the talent and mindset to be what the Kings need him to be. First, though, let's take a look at what he had to say at Monday's media day and how we should feel about what the new franchise star is thinking.

His connection with Sabonis

Of course, Acuff Jr. is not the only star on this team. The Kings have two proven stars in Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, and a former three-time All-Star in Ben Simmons, so he will still have to gel with the veterans before he can take this team for himself. Fortunately, he is confident in his connection with Sabonis, the three-time All-Star big man.

"It's been great," Acuff Jr. said about his time with Sabonis so far. "A couple of the five-on-five sessions we were on the same team, and it was kind of easy to play with him. Yeah, I'm gonna get some layups off him, he can pass, too. It's great. Building chemistry with him, it's very exciting for sure."

While the Kings are likely ready to see what Acuff Jr. can do as the leader of a team, if the Kings want to be successful this season, they will need their veterans and youth to mesh. Acuff Jr. and Sabonis have the talent to be a lethal duo, and it is promising to hear that they have already formed some connection.

Taking on leadership responsibilities

Sep 28, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during media day at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest question marks about this new-look Kings team is who is going to step up as a leader. Of course, the expectation would be a veteran like Sabonis or LaVine, but Acuff Jr. says he is ready to step into that role. When asked about his expectations for himself this season, he is aware that he will have to be a leader for this team.

"Just staying level-headed," he said. "Just being smart, and just being a leader. As the point guard, you've got to lead the team. That's how y'all gonna win. So just getting everybody where they need to be. Everybody taking accountability, no matter who you are. Being together as a team, on and off the court, will help on the court."

While he is only 19 years old and not necessarily expected to be a leader for this team, he is certainly bringing the right mindset. It will likely take some time to find his voice and adjust to the NBA game, but he is the type of player the Kings need to help turn things around.

He wants to win

To no surprise, the Kings are projected to be one of the league's worst teams this season. There is not a single national NBA outlet that seems to have any sliver of hope in this Kings team, and Acuff Jr. is ready to use that as fuel this season in his goal to win.

"Yeah, for sure," Acuff Jr. said about this being bulletin board material. "You want something to fuel you. The one thing I've said since I've been here is that I'm trying to win. I'm not too worried about what other people say. I'm focused on what me and the team are trying to do, and that's win games."

Darius Acuff Jr has been IMPRESSIVE all summer long and continues to show out at Rico Hines Runs 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/ZQF2CEpmDk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 1, 2026

Sure, we cannot expect this Kings team to win many games this season, but I think they will be better than the national media is giving them credit for. Acuff Jr. will play a huge role in the team's success this season, and if he is as great as the Kings believe he is, they could surprise a lot of people.

Other notes

Connection with Raynaud: Acuff Jr. talked about how he has spent time with Maxime Raynaud this offseason as the young duo builds chemistry. The rising sophomore center has a similar game to Sabonis, as Acuff Jr. said, and their connection could be very important as Raynaud potentially takes Sabonis's spot down the line.

The Kings will play fast: When asked what he thinks this team's playstyle will be, he mentioned that they have a lot of ball-handlers and passers, so they will play fast and push the ball this season. The Kings should have a much improved offense from last season, especially with guys like Acuff Jr., Sabonis, and LaVine.

Acuff Jr.'s mentors: While Acuff Jr. aims to step into a leadership role, he has had a few Kings players be mentors and give him advice ahead of his rookie year. He mentions Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and Elfrid Payton as veterans who have reached out to him. Sure, his talent is off the charts, but he will greatly benefit from some veteran help along the way.

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