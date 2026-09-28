Scott Perry Shares Franchise Mandate For Kings 2026-27 Season

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2026-27 NBA season with little to no expectations around the league, but that doesn't mean they don't have internal goals to accomplish in their second year under General Manager Scott Perry.

The Kings getting more wins than last year would be great and should theoretically not be that difficult, seeing as they won just 22 games last season, but their record isn't going to be the barometer for the year. Them taking a lead and getting back into the playoffs would be great, but the goal should be to continue to build the culture and identity and let the young players learn from as much time on the court as possible.

In his opening remarks for Kings' media day, Perry was not shy on what will be looking for in the upcoming season, as he shared his mandate for everyone in the franchise, including players, coaches, and the front office.

"I approach this year, look, we want to compete while we continue the building process. That's very important to us," Perry stated. "The mandate that I've given everyone in this building - players, coaches, front office alike. Just get better every single day. No matter how small, every day, just win every day. And try to get better every single day. I'm excited to get the year started, get it underway. Excited to continue to build this team, a team that this Sacramento community can rally around."

Scott Perry’s opening statement at media day: pic.twitter.com/xO2VYVTb0J — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) September 28, 2026

Nowhere To Go But Up

The good news for Perry and the Kings is that they have nowhere to go but up. Getting better every day should be a reasonable goal for a team coming off a disappointing 22-win season, but most teams don't have the repeated failure that's plagued the Kings over the last two decades.

What will be most interesting to watch this season for the Kings is how much of the mandate Perry enforces. The team still has veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk, who all appear to be on their way out over the next year or two. But they are expected to show up and buy into what the Kings are trying to build.

The question will be what Perry and the Kings do for anyone not able to meet the mandate or fit what they are trying to build. This year may not be about wins and losses for Sacramento, but it's crucial to get the ball rolling and build around Darius Acuff Jr. and the rest of the young players. The Kings can't waste any time, especially after what feels like a wasted season last year.

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