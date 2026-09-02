Evaluating the Kings' Biggest Roster Needs and One Free Agent to Fill Them

The Sacramento Kings have yet to complete their roster for the 2026-27 season. Since waiving DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Stevens in July, the Kings still have not filled their open roster spots. The Kings currently sit with two open standard contracts and one open two-way spot, meaning we could see them sign up to three new players before the season starts.

There has been plenty of talk about the Kings targeting a veteran point guard to fill out the roster, but training camp starts in less than a month, and they are clearly still weighing their options. Here is a look at the Kings' biggest roster needs and why a point guard might not be the best solution.

Forward depth

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF PF De'Andre Hunter Keegan Murray Alex Karaban Precious Achiuwa Jonathan Mogbo (TW)

If the Kings do not address their forward depth, one or two injuries could derail the entire rotation. The Kings should be looking forward to their starting forwards, Hunter and Murray, and their backup duo of Karaban and Achiuwa should also be exciting. However, behind those four, the Kings only have two-way Jonathan Mogbo to round out their forward room.

Granted, the Kings have wings like Daeqwon Plowden and Nique Clifford who could potentially play small forward in a pinch, but they could certainly use some actual help here.

There is also some hope that Maxime Raynaud can slide from the center spot to play some power forward this season, especially alongside either Domantas Sabonis or Dylan Cardwell in the frontcourt. In doing so, though, the Kings' center depth would then be lacking. It seems obvious that the Kings need some more length and overall depth in their forward spots, but that does not seem to be their focus.

Unless they make any moves to help it, their forwards will be their weakest position group heading into the new season.

Backup point guard

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) brings the ball upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG Darius Acuff Jr. Malik Monk Adam Flagler (TW)

Behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., the Kings do not have a true backup point guard. Monk is their best hope as a lead ball-handler off the bench, although he is a natural shooting guard. The same goes for two-way Adam Flagler, who is still not a natural point guard but is likely their emergency third-string at the position.

It makes sense why the Kings are searching for a veteran point guard to fill this void, but it feels weird with how loaded their guard room is. The Kings will likely not find a free agent who deserves minutes ahead of Acuff Jr., Monk, Zach LaVine, Nique Clifford, or Emanuel Sharp, but most of those guys are best suited as off-ball guards.

The Kings should certainly have some faith in Monk to lead Sacramento's bench offense, but if either he or Acuff Jr. gets hurt, their point guard depth would be non-existent.

The one player who fills both needs

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some Kings fans will continue to wince at the idea of adding Ben Simmons, the former first-overall pick could be the exact player they need. The 6-foot-10 three-time All-Star has the build of a forward but the ball-handling and playmaking of a point guard, meaning he is versatile enough to play either guard or forward for this Kings team that needs both.

Simmons undoubtedly needs to prove himself, as he has not been a productive NBA player for a while, but on paper, he is an ideal fit for the Kings.

There are plenty of question marks about Simmons, like his health and jump shot, but he could be worth giving a chance. For a Kings team that needs help defensively and could use extra guard and forward depth, he seems like an obvious option.

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