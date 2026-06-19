Every 2026 Draft Pick the Kings Own and How They'll Use Them

The 2026 NBA Draft is just days away, and the Sacramento Kings are likely getting an idea of what they plan to do with each of their picks. While a trade to shake things up will be on the table, as it stands, they hold picks 7, 34, and 45 heading into a very important draft night.

Here is a glimpse of what we expect the Kings to do with each of their three selections in next week's draft, and some prospects who will likely be on their radar.

Pick 7: A point guard

Dec 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) tries to drive past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Kings have made it obvious that they are going after a point guard with the seventh overall pick on June 23, and they are fortunate that it is a guard-heavy draft. The Kings have been desperate for a new point guard since trading away De'Aaron Fox, and while finding a player of Fox's caliber might be a challenge, they will certainly hope for the best here.

There are four notable prospects who will be on their radar: Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler. Acuff certainly seems like the most likely selection at this point, as there is reportedly mutual interest between the two sides, per Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.

However, if the Brooklyn Nets take Acuff at No. 6, then the Kings will be stuck with their plan B. Is that Flemings? Or Wagler, if he is still on the board? Regardless, the Kings will be finding their next starting point guard with this pick, and the good news is that you cannot go wrong with any of these guys.

Pick 34: A backup forward

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As it stands, the Kings have Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and DeMar DeRozan as their only forwards under contract for next season. With DeRozan expected to be on his way out of Sacramento this summer, they desperately need to address their lack of forward depth.

Luckily for the Kings, there should be a healthy group of forward prospects available at pick 34. Guys like Alex Karaban, Baba Miller, Karim Lopez, Joshua Jefferson, and Zuby Ejiofor would all be worth keeping an eye on for the Kings early in the second round, depending on who falls to them.

Karaban seems like the most likely candidate, as a two-time national champion who is a great character and would be a positive locker room presence. Not to mention, the Kings also need more three-point threats, and Karaban is one of the most promising catch-and-shoot prospects in this class.

Even if they do not go for Karaban, though, they should be able to find another forward who can immediately fit into their rotation next season.

Pick 45: A Maxime Raynaud repeat

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last year, the Kings drafted Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd pick, and he was ultimately the non-lottery selection named to an All-Rookie Team. Of course, we cannot expect the team to find a gem in the rough to that extent again, but they can still try to find an immediate difference-maker in a similar spot.

Prospects like Trevon Brazile, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Bruce Thornton, Aaron Nkrumah, Izaiyah Nelson, Emanuel Sharp, and Otega Oweh could all outperform their draft position and immediately carve out roles in the Kings' rotation.

It is obviously hard to project exactly who the Kings could be targeting with the 45th pick, but any of the aforementioned prospects should be at the top of their board, depending on what position they want to fill. An athletic and lengthy forward like Brazile would certainly help the Kings, but a more defensive-minded guard like Sharp or Thornton could also be the right pick.

The Kings have a path to find three legitimate difference-makers in this year's draft, and in the early stages of a rebuild, hitting on these picks would be huge.

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