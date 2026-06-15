Everything Kings Fans Should Know for 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors

The 2026 NBA Draft is next week, and the Sacramento Kings have a chance to kick off their make-or-break offseason with a statement. The Kings hold three picks this year: 7, 34, and 45.

The Kings are in the early stages of a rebuild, as general manager Scott Perry has continued to reassure fans, but this year's draft could be the most important two-day stretch of this new Sacramento era.

Here is a look at everything we need to know ahead of draft night on June 23, starting with a few targets to monitor in each round of Sacramento's draft:

No. 7 pick targets

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Of course, all eyes are on the No. 7 pick for the Kings. With a consensus top four of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson, the L.A. Clippers (No. 5 pick) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 6 pick) will heavily influence which prospects fall to the Kings at No. 7.

Regardless, the Kings are expected to find their new franchise point guard in this spot. Luckily, they are walking into a guard-heavy draft class. Here is a look at their top targets:

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Acuff is the most obvious choice for the Kings, as a clear alpha point guard who has all the necessary tools to run an NBA offense. After finishing with the NBA's 26th-ranked offense, the Kings desperately need someone who can make plays and take over a game, and Acuff could be that guy at the next level.

"Definitely on the defensive end... just be more focused on that side of the ball so I not only play but stay on the court."



Darius Acuff Jr. assesses what he needs to improve on for him to make an instant impact in the NBA💯 pic.twitter.com/xRYdpFwRqh — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 13, 2026

Granted, there are serious concerns about his defense, but there should be hope that his offensive impact outweighs his defensive shortcomings.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

While Flemings might not have the offensive impact as Acuff, he is the best defender of any of Sacramento's targets with this pick. Flemings makes a huge impact on the defensive end while holding his own offensively, cementing his place as one of the most intriguing two-way prospects in this class.

For a franchise that needs help on both sides of the ball, Flemings could be the Kings' preferred pick by draft night.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

With Jalen Brunson as an obvious outlier, coming off a Finals MVP, the NBA is shifting toward an era of bigger guards. Acuff and Flemings are both on the smaller side, and if the Kings want some length at the point guard position, without sacrificing the impact of a potential offensive star, they could take a chance on Wagler.

Wagler is 6-foot-5 with a very smooth and impressive offensive game, and his defensive concerns certainly do not stoop as low as Acuff's.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

It would be shocking if the Kings did not take one of these four point guards, and really, they cannot go wrong with any of them. Brown Jr.'s freshman season at Louisville was plagued by a lingering back injury, but he showed more than enough to prove to NBA scouts that he could be an All-Star at the next level.

Brown Jr. has impressive length at his position and has shown plenty of promise as both a playmaker and three-level scorer.

Second-Round Targets

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) looks to shoot over Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Of course, it is much harder to project what prospects will fall to the second round, but the Kings should certainly have a handful of players on their radar.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

If the Kings are able to land their franchise point guard at No. 7, taking a chance on a more defensive-minded forward at No. 34 would be ideal. Ejiofor, 22, is the perfect target for Sacramento if he falls to the second round, and could be the long-term defensive anchor Sacramento needs.

Alex Karaban, UConn

As a two-time national champion at UConn, Karaban could have the winning pedigree the Kings desperately need. Not only is he an impressive shooter, but he is also a very smart basketball player who uses his length and lateral quickness to be an effective defender. On paper, the 23-year-old is not the most intriguing prospect, but he should be a second-round target for the Kings.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Brazile, 23, is one of the most physically gifted athletes in this draft class, standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 41.5-inch max vertical. While pure athleticism does not always translate, Brazile has the tools to be a very impactful defender who can efficiently help the offense as well.

TREVON BRAZILE OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/H1kKpHa6KA — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 5, 2026

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Miller is another physically gifted prospect, as he is a 6-foot-11 forward with guard-like skills. Even though he is 22 years old, it would likely take some time until Miller is an impactful player at the next level, but he undoubtedly has the tools to get there. Naturally, his rebounding and defense would help him earn playing time, though.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

We can hit on one second-round guard prospect after a slew of forwards, and if they are to draft any point guard at No. 45, it should be Gillespie. While undersized, the 22-year-old is a very impressive defender with a strong, all-around offensive game. While finding a starting point guard is the priority, they can fill out their depth at the position with someone like Gillespie.

Draft rumors

Dec 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) tries to drive past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

With so much uncertainty about who will actually be on the board for the Kings at No. 7, we need to keep in mind that some of these pre-draft rumors do not hold much weight. Still, we can dive into some of the things we are hearing with just over a week until draft night.

Kings have their preferred target

The consensus feeling for the Kings ahead of draft night is that Acuff is their preferred target. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto has reported that the Kings "are enamored with Arkansas star guard Darius Acuff Jr.," and many other outlets around the league have shared a similar sentiment.

This is seemingly the worst-kept secret in the league, and has sparked other conversations about how far the Kings will go to land Acuff.

Kings could trade up for Acuff

While there are a few intriguing point guard prospects who could fall to the Kings at No. 7, if they are truly "enamored" by Acuff, they could try to trade up to secure him. As ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported, "Clippers and Nets will look to force the Kings' hand and have them trade up to No. 5 or No. 6 overall to get Acuff."

This certainly makes sense, as the Kings should be looking to walk out of draft night with the guy they are ready to go all-in on, but they would be much better off hoping he falls to No. 7, and if not, having a solid plan B.

Scott Perry meets with Kingston Flemings's family

Obviously, Acuff is not the only player they are targeting. Kings general manager, Scott Perry, also met with Kingston Flemings's family in San Antonio a couple of weeks ago, as Matt George reported.

Of course, this is certainly Perry doing his due diligence on all of his potential targets, but it is still worth noting since no similar reports about other prospects have come out.

Kings want another first-round pick

Shifting away from what the Kings are planning to do with the No. 7 pick, they are also reportedly looking to acquire another first-round pick. The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported that the Kings are targeting the Charlotte Hornets' No. 14 or No. 18 pick in Domantas Sabonis trade talks, with the Toronto Raptors' No. 19 pick also on their radar.

Grabbing another top-20 pick in this year's draft would be huge for a Kings team that needs to add to its young core.

There will certainly be more to monitor ahead of draft night on June 23, but for now, fans are getting an idea of what the franchise could have in store.

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