Ranking the Kings' Biggest Needs Before NBA Draft and Who Can Fill Them

The Sacramento Kings hold the seventh overall pick in next week's 2026 NBA Draft, and with the franchise expected to use the selection to add their new franchise point guard, it is clear what their priority on draft night is.

However, the team also holds the 34th and 45th picks in the second round, and with some noise about the Kings looking to add another first-round pick, they could address some other roster holes on draft night as well. Here is a look at the Kings' three biggest roster needs, and which prospects should be on their radar to fill those holes.

1. Starting Point Guard

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Kings are planning to use the No. 7 pick to add a point guard. After trading away De'Aaron Fox in 2025, the Kings have been searching for their new franchise guard. Last season, they attempted to patch the hole by adding Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, but neither veteran was the long-term answer.

READ: Sacramento Kings Top 10 Prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

There will be a few intriguing options for the Kings here, although their selection will ultimately depend on who falls to them.

Notable targets: Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr.

After the consensus top four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, there is this group of four guards who always seem to be packed together on draft boards. Each of these prospects have their own strengths and weaknesses, and the good news for Sacramento is that you really cannot go wrong with any of them.

Darius Acuff is basically undeniable as an offensive prospect...



Worldclass live-dribble creativity, pass accuracy, & scoring efficiency + volume. Legit floor general. The defense end has some VERY suspect metrics attached to it. Intriguing prospect. pic.twitter.com/fYC8siriT7 https://t.co/cFX1blDjKL — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) April 2, 2026

Acuff Jr. seems to be the most likely target for the Kings if he slides to the seventh pick, but if he is off the board, either Flemings or Wagler is likely the preferred backup option. Brown Jr. is trending to be the least likely prospect out of these four to fall to the No. 7 pick, but if he is available, he would be another option to monitor.

Regardless, it is clear that the Kings will be drafting their new franchise point guard in this spot, unless they shake things up by trading down. In that case, we would be monitoring guys like Labaron Philon Jr. and Ebuka Okorie as potential targets.

2. Defensive-minded forward

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after losing to Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Acuff's biggest concern heading into the draft is that he cannot defend. If the Kings take him at No. 7, they need to make sure they surround him with more defensive-minded players to make up for his lapses on that side of the ball. They will have the opportunity to do so on the second night of the draft, or even if they trade for another first-rounder.

As it stands, the Kings will likely be starting a forward duo of Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter next season, but they could certainly use the draft to bolster their depth and defense at that position.

Notable targets: Zuby Ejiofor, Allen Graves, Morez Johnson Jr., Maliq Brown

To make the most of either Maxime Raynaud or Domantas Sabonis as the Kings' center, they need to find a defensive-minded power forward who can play alongside them. Fortunately, they should be able to find this in the second round, although their best options could only be available if they trade for another top-20 pick.

Ejiofor should be at the top of their board for the No. 34 pick, as he projects to be one of the best defenders in this draft class. With an improving three-point shot, agile movement, and switchable defending, Ejiofor could play the four at the NBA level, which is exactly what the Kings need.

Morez Johnson Jr. could be one of the biggest risers in the NBA, and for good reason.



- Elite, versatile defender (98th % DDPM)

- Insane shooting efficiency

- Playmaking upside

- Power + footwork

- Freak athlete

- Champion



VERY Few Weaknesses... pic.twitter.com/g1AtEH0uZK — Dynatyze Basketball (@Dynatyze) May 10, 2026

Johnson is a projected near-lottery pick, although the Michigan product would be the perfect target for the Kings if they are able to trade up (or down), strictly for what he would bring on the defensive side of the ball. Graves is not projected to go as high as Johnson, making him more attainable, and his defensive impact is arguably more impressive, with a better all-around offensive game as well.

Brown should be on the Kings' radar with the 45th pick, as his elite defensive game makes up for a nearly non-existent offensive impact. Still, if he can at least make the right play on offense, then his defensive impact alone will keep him on the floor.

3. Three-Point Threat

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, the Kings finished last in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.3), attempts per game (30.2), and three-point percentage (34%). Obviously, they need help from beyond the arc. However, finding sharpshooters in the draft can be a difficult task.

Granted, they should be able to get a reliable three-point shooter with whichever point guard they select at No. 7, but bringing in more threats from beyond the arc would be very helpful.

Notable targets: Isaiah Evans, Christian Anderson, Ryan Conwell, Alex Karaban

Fortunately for the Kings, it seems like some of the best shooters in this draft class will not go until later. Even if the Kings can land a late first-rounder, or at the 34th pick, they should be able to land a sharpshooter if that is what they are searching for.

Duke product Isaiah Evans is an obvious candidate as one of the most prolific catch-and-shoot threats in this draft, and underwhelming shooting splits certainly do not tell the whole story. Alex Karaban is similar, as even though his efficiency suggests he is a streaky shooter, he has one of the most reliable jump shots in this class.

Duke's Isaiah Evans is one of the more intriguing shooters in this year's draft class.



The 6'6" sharpshooter averaged 15 points and three rebounds on 36% shooting from three and 86% from the free throw line in his sophomore season. He possesses a lightning-quick release and has… pic.twitter.com/ZsrjifIJDx — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) June 15, 2026

Conwell and Anderson are both more on-ball guards than Evans and Karaban, although they should both be able to play off the ball at the next level. Conwell is certainly more of a second-round target for Sacramento, while Anderson would likely only be available if the Kings trade for another first-rounder.

Any of these four guys would help the Kings' floor spacing and overall shooting, but it is likely not the top priority for Sacramento on draft night due to more variability in how their games will translate.

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