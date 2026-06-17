Kings NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Who Sacramento Targets With Every Pick

The Sacramento Kings hold three selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, and with only six days until draft night, fans are trying to gauge where the franchise stands. With all eyes on the seventh overall pick, especially, there are only a couple of players who seem to be emerging as Sacramento's top option.

The Kings also hold picks 34 and 45 in this year's draft, giving them a couple of chances to land a second-round gem, as we saw them do in 2025 with Maxime Raynaud.

Here is a glance at our first official predictions for the Kings' three selections in the 2026 NBA Draft:

Pick 7: Darius Acuff Jr.

6'2" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Dec 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

It has been no secret that the Kings are especially eyeing Acuff with the seventh pick, and if he is still on the board, it seems like the obvious selection. With Mikel Brown Jr. and Keaton Wagler trending as the most likely selections at the fifth and sixth picks, Acuff is expected to be on the board for Sacramento at No. 7.

READ: Sacramento Kings Top 10 Prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

The 19-year-old was one of the best freshmen in college basketball last season, leading the SEC with 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 44.0% from three-point range. There should be no doubt in Acuff's ability to lead an NBA offense with his three-level scoring ability and elite playmaking, although there are a couple of reasonable concerns.

Most notably, Acuff's defense raises the biggest red flag. Acuff is one of the worst defenders in this draft class, although during his pre-draft press run, he has assured that he will try to be better on that side of the ball. Still, everyone will have their reservations until he proves otherwise.

Simply put, though, the Kings need someone of Acuff's caliber to lead their offense. Regardless of what happens on the defensive end, putting the ball in the hands of a guard with star potential will immediately help the franchise.

Pick 34: Alex Karaban

6'7" | Forward | 23 | UConn

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the Furman Paladins in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As the Kings look to change their culture and create a winning environment, bringing in a two-time national champion would not be the worst idea. On paper, Karaban is not the most intriguing prospect, as a 23-year-old senior who averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.

However, the numbers do not tell the whole story. Karaban is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in this draft class, despite having underwhelming shooting percentages in college, with NBA-ready size and high-level decision-making.

Karaban's fit in an NBA offense is obvious as a three-point shooter and connecting passer, but his impact on defense is underrated. Karaban is a very smart defender who uses his 6-foot-11 wingspan and mobility to guard multiple positions.

Scott Perry and Doug Christie have made it clear that this Kings franchise is prioritizing high-character players, and there has been nothing but praise for how great a teammate and person Karaban was throughout his college career. If he is on the board at No. 34, it would be surprising to see the Kings go in a different direction than Karaban.

Pick 45: Trevon Brazile

6'9" | Forward | 23 | Arkansas

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) celebrates a three-point basket towards the Vanderbilt Commodores bench in the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Could the Kings immediately pair Darius Acuff with his Razorbacks teammate? Many teams picking in the second round will likely be eyeing Trevon Brazile, and the Kings are certainly one of them. Brazile is a lengthy and hyper-athletic forward with strong defensive tools to make an impact at the next level.

Brazile brings two major traits to the table that you cannot teach: length and athleticism. Fortunately, he has found ways to put those to use to be a high-level defender and finisher at the rim. While there are some concerns around his game, with a skinnier frame and questions about his on-court motor being significant talking points, he would be worth a flyer in the mid-second round.

Sure, the Kings could look for younger prospects in the second round, rather than drafting a pair of 23-year-olds in Karaban and Brazile, but it will be hard to find better options than these two, regardless of age. As the Kings look to fill out their forward depth, adding Karaban and Brazile could be ideal.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.