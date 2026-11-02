Former Kings G Mike Bibby Misses the Mark on Darius Acuff Jr. Criticism

The Sacramento Kings have started their 2026-27 campaign with a 0-6 record, as the only winless team left in the NBA, and some people are quick to point fingers at rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. The 19-year-old, seventh-overall pick, is leading the Kings' offense, and while he is shining, we can tell something is not clicking for this team.

Through his first six career games, he is averaging 26.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He is leading all rookies in scoring and assists, while also averaging the eighth-most points among all NBA players. Acuff Jr. is off to a historic start to his career, but is still catching flak.

Acuff Jr. has one of the highest usage rates in the NBA and is averaging a league-high 24.0 field goal attempts per game. Former Kings guard Mike Bibby took note of that, calling him out for causing problems with his veteran teammates.

"[Domantas] Sabonis might've had like four shots last game," Bibby said. "... With Sabonis, he's best when the ball's in his hands. When he's making plays for other guys and doing that point guard stuff. I think he's best in that situation. You put those guys to the side, let's see how long this is gonna take until everybody's disgruntled. You know what I mean? With losing on top of that, that's not gonna be a good look. That's not gonna have a good outcome."

Mike Bibby on the 0-6 Sacramento Kings led by rookie Darius Acuff:



"Let's see how long this is gonna take until everybody's disgruntled. With losing on top of that, that's not gonna be a good look." pic.twitter.com/MUPaRCuBlv — Straight Game Podcast (@straightgamepod) November 2, 2026

In the Kings' most recent game, a 31-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Acuff Jr. popped off for a new career high of 38 points on 25 shot attempts. Sabonis, on the other hand, finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists on 3-5 shooting.

Should Sabonis be upset?

There have been some recent murmurs about Sabonis being upset with the Kings' current situation. We have to realize, though, that Sabonis still has the ball in his hands a lot. He is choosing to be a facilitator for this team, and it is greatly benefiting Acuff Jr. early in his career. Sabonis is still averaging 7.3 assists per game, the ninth-most in the league, so it's not like he's being phased out of the offense.

Sure, we can understand Sabonis wanting to win games, especially in his 11th NBA season, but why should the veterans be disgruntled about Acuff Jr.'s usage? Just because he's a rookie? This 19-year-old has walked in and proven he is already the most talented scorer on the team. The Kings are only focused on the future of the franchise, and right now, Acuff Jr. is the main focus. If anything, Sabonis is only there to make his life easier, and it's working.

Domantas Sabonis is unhappy and wants out of Sacramento, per @BannedMacMahon



“Quite frankly, Sabonis wants out of there, and if they can move him, they would. So he's not happy.” pic.twitter.com/YqLwiU5jAf — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 2, 2026

If anything, the veterans should be fueled to step up. If LaVine or Sabonis were upset with a 19-year-old taking control of the franchise, then maybe it's a wake-up call for them to step up themselves. Regardless, those two veteran stars already have one foot out the door as the Kings continue their rebuild.

I don't buy this talk about the Kings' veterans being upset with Acuff Jr.'s usage, because his scoring ability is the only thing keeping Sacramento's offense from sinking below NBA caliber.

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