History of the No. 7 Pick: What Should the Kings Expect in NBA Draft?

The Sacramento Kings got unlucky in the NBA Draft lottery by dropping two spots to the No. 7 pick. Of course, they wanted a higher pick, especially after such a disappointing 60-loss season, but the seventh overall is not a horrible place to be.

The Kings have their pick of a high-level guard prospect, with one of Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, or Mikel Brown Jr. expected to fall into Sacramento's lap, and history suggests the hit rate on the No. 7 pick is better than expected.

READ: Sacramento Kings Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 7

Here is a look at each of the past 20 No. 7 picks, separated by categories:

The outlier

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starting in 2009, we have the outlier: Steph Curry. While some stars have been selected seventh overall, none are to the extreme of the greatest shooter of all time.

Of course, regardless of who the Kings take at pick No. 7, they cannot expect a Curry-level outcome. Still, it gives them some hope that they are capable of landing a star-caliber player in this year's draft, even after falling in the lottery.

All-Stars

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen (2017)

Jamal Murray (2016)

Julius Randle (2014)

There have been three All-Stars (besides Curry) selected with the No. 7 pick over the last two decades, with five combined All-Star appearances between the three of them.

In the Kings' situation, they are specifically eyeing Murray's success, as they are aiming to land a franchise point guard for themselves. The Denver Nuggets hit on Murray in 2016, and if the Kings can draft a guard of his caliber this summer, that would be a huge win.

Solid starters

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) in action against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shaedon Sharpe (2022)

Jonathan Kuminga (2021)

Coby White (2019)

Wendell Carter Jr. (2018)

Harrison Barnes (2012)

Greg Monroe (2010)

Eric Gordon (2008)

This seems to be the most likely outcome for the Kings, with seven of the last 20 No. 7 picks turning into reliable starters. Granted, Sharpe and Kuminga both have room to grow still, but it would take a big leap to get to an All-Star level.

The Kings would likely be happy to land a player of White's caliber, but, of course, they are aiming much higher.

Too early to tell

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Fears (2025)

Donovan Clingan (2024)

Bilal Coulibaly (2023)

The last three No. 7 picks all have much to prove, but they are slotted right below the "solid starters" because of their potential. Fears, the most recent pick in this spot, had a solid rookie season and is actually a very similar prospect to a few guys the Kings are likely looking to draft.

Rotational pieces

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Bismack Biyombo (2011)

Corey Brewer (2007)

Randy Foye (2006)

There are a few players in this category who have never been legitimate starters, but have each had long careers spanning over a decade. Even turning into solid veterans, this is not the caliber of player the Kings are hoping to land this summer.

The Kings desperately need a player who can help the franchise turn things around, and a player in this category simply does not move the needle.

Busts

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Killian Hayes (2020)

Emmanuel Mudiay (2015)

Ben McLemore (2013)

Obviously, this is the category to avoid. Granted, all three of these players have shown flashes, with Hayes coming off a stint with the Kings, but none of them made a solid impact for long enough to truly be worth the No. 7 pick.

Of course, it does not actually work like this, but based on the last 20 years, the Kings have over a 50% chance of landing at least a starting-caliber player, although they are certainly hoping for an All-Star and franchise cornerstone at pick No. 7.

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