Kings Two-Round Mock Draft: Sacramento Lands Future Star With Top-Four Pick

The Sacramento Kings are heading into the May 10 NBA Draft lottery with just an 11.5% chance at the first overall pick and a 45.2% chance of jumping into the top four. After a disastrous 22-60 season, their second-worst in franchise history, the Kings need some luck on their side.

Using ESPN's lottery simulator, the Kings jumped to the fourth overall pick, securing one of the highly coveted "elite" prospects in this year's draft class. Here is a look at a two-round mock draft for the Kings, showcasing a scenario they should be very pleased with:

Pick 4: Caleb Wilson

6'10" | Forward | 19 | North Carolina

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the Kings are in desperate need of a new franchise point guard, general manager Scott Perry assured that they would be selecting talent over fit with their lottery pick. Assuming that Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer go in the top three as expected, Caleb Wilson will be the best player available at pick four.

Wilson is one of the most intriguing players in this class as a versatile two-way forward, and arguably one of the best rim-running prospects the league has seen in years.

Wilson's mix of length and athleticism makes him a walking highlight reel, while also having a wide skill set that makes him a potential future MVP candidate. While a thumb injury cut his freshman season with the Tar Heels short, he showed more than enough in his 24 appearances that made some believe he might be the best prospect in this loaded class.

Scouts certainly hope that Wilson can improve his three-point shot at the next level, and it is clear that he will need time to refine his all-around game, but the potential is certainly there. It would be a no-brainer for the Kings to take him in this position.

Pick 34: Tyler Tanner

6'0" | Guard | 20 | Vanderbilt

Mar 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

While Tyler Tanner is undoubtedly a first-round talent, his small frame could drop him to the second round. At just 6-foot, Tanner is one of the smallest point guard prospects in this class, but he has certainly found ways to make up for his height.

Not only is Tanner an elite athlete, but he has an NBA-ready skill set. If the Kings pass on a point guard in the lottery, they would be ecstatic to land Tanner in the second round as a consolation prize.

During his sophomore season with the Commodores, Tanner averaged 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. With high basketball IQ and a knack for making the right play, Tanner has a legitimate shot at leading an NBA offense, despite his small frame.

Of course, there are concerns about how his defense will translate to the next level, but he is feisty on that end of the floor. He has the chance to be a Jose Alvarado-level player, but with a more polished offensive game.

Pick 44: Baba Miller

6'11" | Forward | 22 | Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) celebrates after completing a layup after being fouled in the first half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Baba Miller is still contemplating returning to college for another year, after receiving an NBA Draft Combine invite, his draft stock will likely surge over the next month.

Despite his 6-foot-11 frame, Miller has guard-like skills and elite athleticism. He is best when getting to the rim, but he is also a high-level rebounder. His length and athleticism could certainly translate to the defensive end at the next level, and while his offensive game can be a bit rough around the edges, other aspects of his game make him an intriguing prospect.

Cincinnati senior Baba Miller is having himself a stellar senior season and has been a massive part in Cincy's late season surge.



The 6'11 Spanish native is averaging 13.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.8 APG, 2.1 stocks while shooting 55.3% from the field



Has had draft hype for forever it… pic.twitter.com/HtdfNpXJEd — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 5, 2026

As a senior with the Bearcats, Miller averaged 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field. Miller is certainly not a polished prospect, and being on the older side certainly hurts his stock a bit. Still, his impressive intangibles are hard to deny, giving the Kings a reason to take a chance on him in the second round.

If the Kings' 2026 draft shook out with Wilson, Tanner, and Miller coming to Sacramento, the fanbase would have plenty of reasons to look forward to what the future has in store.

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