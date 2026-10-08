How Alex Karaban Will Force His Way Into Kings' Rotation

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2026-27 NBA season in a precarious position. They are a rebuilding team with a mix of young players and veterans, with little to no expectations around the NBA. And while playing the younger guys may be better for the franchise long term, Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are going to be a large part of the rotation heading into the year.

That's going to force some of the young guys out of the rotation for Sacramento, with Darius Acuff Jr. cemented in the starting point guard spot, but fellow rookies Emanuel Sharp and Alex Karaban are going to have to work their way into the rotation.

Sharp was part of the early bench players in the first preseason game, but Karaban was on the outside looking in , as he didn't check in until partway through the third quarter when all the starters were done for the night. He finished with just three points on one-of-three from the field, but he chipped in three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in just over 16 minutes of play.

Karaban had a quiet Summer League due to his ankle injury, but he showed again on Monday that he's the type of player who can do a little bit of everything to help a team win. Following practice today, Karaban was asked about what individual areas he's been focusing on by Sactown 1140's Brendan Nunes, and gave an answer that completely matched his play against the Lakers.

“Just someone who’s reliable with the shot, but then also just trying to do the little things to help the team win. And that’s what I envision myself to do to help this team. That’s something I’m gonna try to do every single day to bring value.”

Rookie Alex Karaban said he’s focused on “trying to be a connector” for the Kings.



“Just someone who’s reliable with the shot, but then also just trying to do the little things to help the team win. And that’s what I envision myself to do to help this team. That’s something I’m… pic.twitter.com/DH2TaTC7ad — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) October 7, 2026

Karaban certainly has an uphill battle to crack the main rotation, but he has a huge advantage heading into the season that could force the coaching staff's hand partway through the year.

Know Your Role

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Alex Karaban (33) grabs a rebound against Los Angeles Lakers guard Cameron Carr (43) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most important things in the NBA is being able to play a specific role for a team. The Kings don't need players to do the same things as Acuff and Sabonis, they need players who are going to do all the dirty work that isn't going to get noticed by anyone other than die-hard Kings fans or local media. And Karaban looks ready and willing to fill that role.

It's harder to place a veteran in a new role who may not have the exact skill set the team is looking for. For example, LaVine is never going to turn into a solid defender or facilitator. He's a scorer through and through, and while he's here, the Kings are going to need to balance out their rosters with connectors like Karaban.

Adding in low-usage players like Karaban, Sharp, and Nique Clifford could be the key to balanced rotations this year for the Kings. Karaban may be on the outside looking in as the season gets underway, but he's already shown in one game and mindset heading into the year that he's going to bring exactly what the Kings need from their role players.

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