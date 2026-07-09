Kings Announce Status for 2 Key Players Before Las Vegas Debut

The Sacramento Kings kick off their Las Vegas Summer League performance tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PST, and while they won't have their entire roster at their disposal, a key player in Alex Karaban, will be making his debut in a Kings jersey after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during practice.

Maxime Raynaud, on the other hand, will be out as he recovers from his travel back to the US after playing with the French national team last week.

Kings will have Alex Karaban (Right Ankle Sprain) available tonight vs Clippers in Vegas.

Maxime Raynaud (Rest) - OUT — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 9, 2026

It would have been great for both players to take the court, as it would have given the Kings a chance to get everyone on the court together as they look to win their third Summer League championship, but at the end of the day, it's just exhibition games and not rushing Raynaud back to the court with more opportunities in the week for him to play next to his new teammates.

Maxime Raynaud showed out in his first two games for France:



10 PTS & 4 REB vs 🇧🇪

16 PTS & 7 REB vs 🇫🇮#FIBAWC x @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/roIOGjinaX — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) July 6, 2026

Raynaud impressed in his two games with the French team and already looks like he's put in work this offseason. Him getting as many reps with Darius Acuff Jr. should be the goal of Summer League for Raynaud, as well as seeing if he can consistently stretch the floor with more shooting from three.

Karaban's Debut

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings enjoyed a 3-0 weekend at the California Classic, where both Acuff and Emanuel Sharp impressed in their Kings debuts, so it's almost hard to remember that Sacramento still has a first-round talent to add to the mix.

While the two point guards both impressed, Karaban brings a different skill as a stretch four who theoretically should be able to jump right into the Kings' rotation behind Keegan Murray. The two-time national champion averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three last season at UConn.

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Karaban fits the archetype of player that Scott Perry has been collecting this season as someone who has size and can shoot. Acuff impressed as a passer and facilitator during the three California Classic games, and adding a shooter like Karaban to the mix will give him a true volume shooter to look for on the perimeter as he runs the offense.

The Kings can use the three-point infusion, as they made just 27 of their 90 three-point attempts during the California Classic, good for a 30% clip.

A Familiar Face

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings will face Keaton Wagler in a matchup between two of the top picks in the draft. Wagler and Acuff were selected with the fifth and seventh picks and in the same tier of prospects heading into the draft. Acuff comes in with a slight advantage, as he already has two games under his belt with his new teammates, while Wagler will be making his debut with the Clippers.

As with all Summer League games, get ready to overreact and get excited if Karaban and the Kings play well, or write off the game as just Summer League if they play poorly.

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