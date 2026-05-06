Kings Aren't Equipped to Compete in the Star Trade Market

As the playoffs continue and more teams get eliminated, we're getting closer and closer to the time of speculation, trade machine ideas, and rumors swirling around the NBA. Already, many are speculating if Jaylen Brown will be on the move this offseason, and questions surround the Denver Nuggets and if they need to shake things up.

It could be another offseason where blockbuster trades shake up the league, but one thing seems certain: the Kings likely won't be involved in the biggest moves, and that's not necessarily by choice.

Even if the Kings wanted to go all-in with a big move to bring in a top-tier player, there's almost no way they can pull it off with the players and assets they have. Sacramento has talent in Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, both of whom could be traded this offseason, but based on last offseason and the trade deadline, neither is likely to fetch much on the market.

The trade that came closest to happening, or at least the one that was talked about most publicly, was Sabonis heading to the Toronto Raptors for a package centered around RJ Barrett. And even that came with the stipulation that the Kings take on a large contract like Jakob Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley.

Barrett is a great player, but he's nowhere close to the type of player that Jaylen Brown is. And that just shows how little the Kings' biggest potential trade chip, in Sabonis, can help them on the market. There's no denying that Sabonis is one of the most talented players in the NBA, but he's an extremely difficult player to build a roster around, and not the type of player every contender in the league can just plug into their rotations.

Unless the Kings want to pursue Ja Morant, there's no clear avenue for them to make a huge splashy move on the trade market. And that's probably for the best, as the Kings aren't in the position to make an all-in move this offseason. But it's at least fun to speculate and have fun at the beginning of the offseason, and there's little to no reason to play around with the trade machine for the Kings regarding the biggest names on the market.

Best Package Kings Can Offer

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The best possible trade package the Kings can put together would certainly have to include Keegan Murray. And unfortunately, his value may be lower than it's ever been as he's coming off an injury-riddled season. That's not exactly the trajectory you want your best trade chip to be on, and it's possible Murray's trade values never approaches was it was just last offseason.

They also have a handful of picks that would have to be included. This year's pick, wherever it lands, future picks, and pick swaps can be included as necessary, but the Kings don't have the extra assets and picks that other teams can have.

And from there, maybe De'Andre Hunter and his expiring contract have enough value to sweeten a pot for a contender trying to round out a roster? Murray, Hunter, and picks would theoretically fetch a solid return for the Kings, but it would also decimate their future.

None of this is a surprise for anyone in Sacramento, but it is a reminder of where the Kings are. As the NBA gears up for what could be another star-studded offseason, the Kings are on the outside looking in. It's a moot point with where the Kings are in their rebuild, but it's just another thing that Scott Perry has to deal with that puts him in an extremely difficult situation going forward.

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