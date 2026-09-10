Kings' Ben Simmons Gets Early All-Star Praise From Richard Jefferson

The Sacramento Kings are taking a chance on three-time All-Star Ben Simmons this season on a veteran minimum contract. While expectations are low, could the former first-overall pick be a legitimate star in Sacramento?

After missing the entire 2025-26 season, Simmons simply wanted a chance to get back in the NBA, and the Kings were the team to sign him. There are plenty of question marks around the 6-foot-10 point guard, like how good he still is and how he will fit with the Kings, but some people are keeping hopes high for Simmons.

NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson recently joined ESPN Australia's The Aussie Hoops Hour to talk about Simmons's return to the league and even claimed he has the talent to be an All-Star this season.

"Basketball, just like many other sports, as much as it is physical, it is mental. Ben's always had the talent," Jefferson said. "Ben has the talent to be an All-Star this year. If Ben goes and has the best season, he's healthy, his back is right, he has the talent to be an All-Defensive player. To be a Defensive Player of the Year level talent because he can guard one through five positions. And then just his ability to play."

Richard Jefferson believes Ben Simmons could make the All-Star team next season



“Ben has the talent to be an All-Star this year. If Ben goes and has the best season, he's healthy, his back is right, he has the talent to be an all-defensive player, to be a defensive player of the… pic.twitter.com/CqmXZ8LXWz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 10, 2026

Simmons has not been an All-Star since the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, right before injuries really hit him hard. He missed the entire following season and, since then, has not returned to the dominant Ben Simmons we saw in Philadelphia.

Simmons has the potential but could still be held back

It is hard to question Simmons's on-court ability. As a 6-foot-10 point guard who can defend and playmake at a high level, the only real weakness in his game is his three-point shot. Of course, with the 76ers, that did not stop him from being a dominant force. So what's holding him back now?

"But for Ben, there's a mental aspect that's a very big part of the game," Jefferson continued. "For me, I think some of his struggles were physical, and some of them were becoming mental. I root for every player. I want Ben to get back to the love and joy that he has for the game, because that lowers the mental stress. ... I hope that Ben finds the joy in the game, but also is healthy to have that joy."

There seems to be a lot of "ifs" thrown around with Simmons ahead of the 2026-27 season. But really, if he can stay healthy and regain his confidence, as his godfather and former coach, David Patrick, claims has happened this offseason, there is not much else holding him back from getting back to the All-Star player we once saw.

Ben Simmons is taking threes again. 👀@CoachDPatrick, Simmons’ godfather and longtime coach, says getting healthy has helped bring back the confidence that disappeared over the last few years.



Now Simmons is taking shots in live action that he wouldn’t even attempt before.… pic.twitter.com/k8s6SZIgVi — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) September 4, 2026

Could he actually be an All-Star?

Of course, becoming an All-Star or even an All-Defensive player feels very far-fetched, regardless of how well Simmons bounces back. It is otherworldly rare for an NBA player on this cheap of a contract to make an All-Star team, but the potential is there.

As our Sacramento Kings On SI's Will Zimmerle pointed out, there have been just three instances since 2000 where a player made an All-Star team, went five or more seasons without an All-Star berth, then reclaimed their All-Star status. Could Simmons join the company of Brandon Ingram, Manu Ginobili, and Jrue Holiday? It feels unlikely, but it is undoubtedly possible.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Kings would actually need to be good for Simmons to get any All-Star attention, which already feels unlikely. However, there is a clear path for the Kings to shock the NBA world this season. If Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine all play like All-Stars this season, while other guys like Darius Acuff Jr. and Keegan Murray step up, the Kings could be a surprisingly good team.

Not to mention, NBA All-Star voters might like a good comeback story. Simmons leading the Kings back to relevancy would be an incredible story after years of being counted out.

We are getting into fantasy territory now, as this all seems very unlikely. Still, though, it is great to see Simmons getting some national support from guys like Jefferson ahead of his debut season in Sacramento.

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