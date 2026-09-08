Ben Simmons Receives Promising Update After Signing With Kings

While the Sacramento Kings are unexpectedly under scrutiny for it, they took a flyer on former first-overall pick and three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons by signing him to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum.

After not playing in the NBA last season, there are some questions about how Simmons will perform in Sacramento, especially given his history of poor health, but what's the harm in bringing him in on a veteran minimum? This was a smart, low-risk move by Sacramento, and it could pay off big time if the 30-year-old gets back to his All-Star-like form.

Fortunately for the Kings, Simmons is looking much more like himself now. According to his godfather and former LSU coach, David Patrick, Simmons has regained his confidence and is looking great this offseason.

"He was able to get his body back right. Get his core and stuff back right. Get his legs back under him, which he has," Patrick told Sactown Sports 1140. "When you're in the gym and putting in shots, that confidence comes back from putting in work. ... He comes to camp, and he's shooting threes in live play, doesn't care whether they make or miss. ... That swagger is back. And I think just his whole approach to the game mentally ... he's just, I think, more bought in to what's needed and what's expected."

Ben Simmons is taking threes again. 👀@CoachDPatrick, Simmons’ godfather and longtime coach, says getting healthy has helped bring back the confidence that disappeared over the last few years.



Now Simmons is taking shots in live action that he wouldn’t even attempt before.… pic.twitter.com/k8s6SZIgVi — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) September 4, 2026

A Ben Simmons bounce back?

Simmons has been a highly criticized player over the years, now playing with a chip on his shoulder after everybody counted him out. By taking a chance on him with a standard contract, the Kings showed they believe in Simmons, and he could repay them by stepping into the best version of himself.

"That's the guy you're getting. A hungry kid that's got a ton of talent, that's got a lot of years to give," Patrick finished.

The last time we saw Simmons in action, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists through 18 games with the L.A. Clippers in the 2024-25 season. After taking the entire 2025-26 season to recover mentally and physically, what's stopping him from becoming the player we saw a few years ago?

Ben Simmons reportedly 'looked fantastic' in a private workout for the Kings, per @Sactown1140 🔥



Which team should sign Ben Simmons before the season? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/eeMe9BX4St — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2026

As a 6-foot-10 point guard with great defensive skills, high-level playmaking, and elite athleticism, Simmons has everything to become a high-impact player for the Kings. Sure, some fans wanted them to take a chance on a younger player who better fits their rebuild timeline, but the ceiling is too high not to gamble on Simmons.

The biggest knock on Simmons recently has been his glaring lack of confidence. Through his last few seasons in the NBA, fans constantly knocked him for being a different player than he was before. But if Patrick is right about what he sees in his godson, then the Kings might get the best version of Simmons we have seen since he was an All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Of course, time will tell if Simmons is looking as good as some people are saying, but with training camp just a few weeks away, we should get an idea pretty soon.

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