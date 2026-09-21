Kings' Biggest Storylines One Month Before 2026-27 Season Starts

We are now just a month away from the Sacramento Kings' season opener against the L.A. Clippers on October 21. With time winding down until the Kings visit the post-Kawhi Leonard Clippers for the first time, we should be getting a better idea of what to expect for Sacramento's 2026-27 campaign.

Since we are only a month out, let's dive deeper into some of the biggest storylines about the Kings' upcoming season.

Uncertainty around Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis

Sep 29, 2025; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) pose for a photo during media day at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Kings held onto veteran stars Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. Of course, it might not have been by choice, as they likely struggled to find trade partners for both, but regardless, they are staying in Sacramento for now.

LaVine, 31, opted into his $49 million player option this offseason and is now likely entering his final year with the Kings. The front office will likely try to trade him until the February deadline, but even if no team is willing to take him on, he will at least leave on his own terms in free agency next summer.

There is a bit more uncertainty around Sabonis. The 30-year-old center has two years left on his contract and has been thrown around in trade rumors since last season's February deadline. However, the Kings could benefit from keeping Sabonis. The three-time All-Star is one of the league's most consistent and best centers when healthy, so unless they are extremely confident that Maxime Raynaud or Dylan Cardwell can fill his shoes, it does not hurt to keep him as long as possible.

Both of these stars will be flooding trade rumors throughout the season, which will certainly cast a shadow over this Kings team.

Can Darius Acuff Jr. live up to the hype?

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the seventh pick in this summer's draft, the Kings took a chance on Darius Acuff Jr. out of Arkansas. The highly touted point guard is expected to be the Kings' new franchise star, but he has a lot of weight on his shoulders. With expectations to save a franchise with just one playoff appearance in the last two decades, Acuff Jr. has a lot to live up to.

Of course, we should expect some growing pains with the 19-year-old rookie, but all eyes will be on how well he performs this season. Kings fans will need him to offer them some hope for better days to come for this franchise.

As a freshman with the Razorbacks, he averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc. The talent is undoubtedly there for Acuff Jr. to be the Kings' franchise point guard, as long as they can surround him with some better defenders.

The Ben Simmons comeback

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the entire 2025-26 season to get his mind and body right, Ben Simmons is tracking to make his return to the NBA by signing with the Kings. While his deal is not yet guaranteed, as he will have to prove himself in training camp, there are plenty of people waiting to see how he does in Sacramento.

This is more so one of the bigger storylines across the NBA, as fans and media personnel are eager to see how the former first-overall pick and three-time All-Star performs in his first season back in the league. Still, the Kings are likely just as eager to see how he does. If this signing works out in their favor, the Kings could be back in business.

The Kings needed more defensive help and an experienced backup point guard, making Simmons an obvious choice for their 14th roster spot. If he can get anywhere near the All-Star player we once knew, this could be the best signing of the offseason.

Can Keegan Murray finally make the leap?

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Kings drafted Keegan Murray fourth overall in 2022, they have been waiting for him to live up to his potential. However, he has struggled to make his mark through four seasons. This season, Murray's five-year, $140 million contract is kicking in, and the Kings need him to step up more than ever.

The 26-year-old forward played just 23 games last season and shot career lows of 42% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc. Luckily, he has improved drastically as a defender to stay impactful, but until he can pair that with a consistent offensive game and develop his on-ball playmaking while staying healthy, the Kings will be waiting for him to be the player they need him to be.

This could be a make-or-break season for Murray, with his last chance to truly prove himself as a franchise cornerstone. If he does not make the leap the Kings need him to, they will really regret their decision to hand him a $140 million contract.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.