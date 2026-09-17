Kings' Plans Hint At Zach LaVine's Future With Team

The Sacramento Kings' offseason may be over after the Elfrid Payton signing , but that doesn't mean their work on the rebuild is anywhere near done, with a large 2027 offseason looming.

The Kings continue to get linked to both Jalen Duren and Jonathan Kuminga, and while a sign-and-trade for the All-Star center is still technically in play, it seems likely that Duren will return to Detroit one way or another. But looking ahead to next offseason, Sacramento could have a chance to bring in both free agents .

In order to do so, the Kings will need all the money they can get. Duren will need a max contract to lure him in, and while Kuminga won't be as expensive, it's clear he's looking for his next big payday. Luckily for the Kings, that's easily said and done, with a small caveat: Zach LaVine will have to finish the season with the team.

Money Off The Books

Scott Perry may not have been able to trade LaVine this offseason, but arguably the best thing about LaVine entering this season is that he's on an expiring $49 million contract. For years, the large contract has plagued him, but especially in the new NBA landscape with the aprons, that's a huge amount of cap relief for the Kings next season.

Trading LaVine and getting back a young asset or some picks would be great, but him remaining on the Kings isn't necessarily the worst thing, and looking ahead, it looks like a huge part of the Kings' plans for the 2027 offseason.

There's always the possibility that the Kings get back just picks and more expiring contracts for LaVine at this year's deadline, but that's difficult to do with his large salary. With all that in mind, it may benefit the Kings the most to just hang on to the veteran shooting guard and take advantage of the expiring money themselves, especially if it helps land Duren.

An Awkward Year?

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) steals the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaVine sticking around could make for a very interesting year. He hasn't been promised a large role, but all indications are that the Kings are going to let him go out and show what he can still do. That's great when you're showcasing someone for a trade, but if the Kings plan to just use LaVine for his expiring contract, it's harder to justify him getting the young guys minutes.

It's always possible the Kings could go the route of sending LaVine home for the season. It would certainly be a surprise, but it could ultimately be the best thing for the team. It will be a huge storyline to watch throughout the year, but the signs are clear. Expect LaVine to finish the year with the Kings before (hopeful) fireworks next offseason.

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