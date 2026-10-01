Kings HC Has Promising Reaction to Ben Simmons' Training Camp Performance

The Sacramento Kings are now a couple of days into their 2026 training camp, and for them to turn things around from their 60-loss 2025-26 season, they need a positive camp. Fortunately, only good news is coming out of Sacramento's camp so far.

This offseason, the Kings took a chance on former first-overall pick Ben Simmons to help complete his NBA comeback, and the 6'10" point guard is already turning heads. While he is one of the most disrespected players in the league, Kings head coach Doug Christie suggests the former three-time All-Star is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

After the second day of training camp, Christie spoke about what Simmons brings to the table on both sides of the ball.

"I love what I see from Ben," Christie said. "This is the first time I'm able to coach him, and his communication and his attention to detail are really high-level. ... He can guard everybody. ... The versatility, when he catches the ball, he can do everything with the basketball. Then, depending on the person that's closing out to him, he gets to read that, and he does it at a very high level."

Doug Christie on Day 2 of training camp. Lots of talk about two-a-days, Ben Simmons defending everyone and some coaching strategies: pic.twitter.com/i0thD62U7q — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) September 30, 2026

While not all Kings fans were ecstatic when the franchise signed Simmons, everybody can at least acknowledge that at his worst, he can be a valuable defender. He is an athletic 6'10" defender who can guard all five positions, and that is something that does not disappear after a year-long hiatus. We can expect Simmons to earn minutes immediately, solely because of his defense, but his offensive impact could be what makes him a legitimate difference-maker in Sacramento.

Through his last few years in the NBA, Simmons was not as impactful offensively as he was when he was an All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers. If he has regained his confidence and can settle in a bit more through training camp and preseason, Simmons could ultimately look like the two-way star we saw when he was young.

This could be huge for the Kings

After just two days of training camp, Christie is loving what he sees from Simmons. Now, give him another couple of weeks, and he could be everything the Kings dreamed of. Keep in mind, he did not touch a basketball during the 2025-26 season, as he took a year off to focus on his mental and physical health.

Simmons has now been back on the court for only a couple of months, and everything coming out of Sacramento's camp is positive.

Ben Simmons on making his return to the NBA with the Sacramento Kings:



"All these people talk about me not loving the game. That's bulls---." pic.twitter.com/GbUpjsjun3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 28, 2026

On top of what he is actually showing in camp, his media day comments were just as promising. Simmons assured that he is healthy, his mind is right, and he is ready to prove all the doubters wrong this season. The Kings could get the best version of Simmons we've seen since he was with the 76ers, and that could change everything for Sacramento.

Sure, the Kings have a talented roster with guys like Darius Acuff Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray, but throwing a healthy and dominant Simmons in the mix would be a huge help on both sides of the ball.

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