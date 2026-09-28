Ben Simmons Says Exactly What Kings Fans Wanted to Hear at Media Day

The Sacramento Kings capped off a relatively quiet 2026 offseason by taking a chance on three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. In a low-risk move, the Kings signed Simmons to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract worth the veteran minimum. Sure, there are some concerns about the former first-overall pick, especially after he sat the entire 2025-26 season, but Kings fans should be optimistic about the signing.

Especially after what he said at media day on Monday. Simmons, 30, is already silencing the doubters ahead of his comeback season in Sacramento, saying that he is ready to go and "dominate" this season.

"To dominate," Simmons said when asked about his goals for the season. "Every time I step on the floor, to dominate."

Ben Simmons appears to be extremely motivated to prove people wrong. He said he wants to dominate every time he steps on the court: pic.twitter.com/iVzW69jusQ — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) September 28, 2026

Of course, everyone knows how incredible Simmons was during his first few years in the league. Through four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons won Rookie of the Year, made three All-Star teams, finished in the top four in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice, and was viewed as one of the NBA's best young stars.

After that, though, everyone knows how the last few years of his career have gone. Simmons has dealt with numerous injury concerns, physical and mental roadblocks, and a lot of hate from the NBA media. Now, he assures everyone that the star point guard we once saw is back.

"I'm there. He's there. He woke up," Simmons said about the player he once was.

Ready to exceed expectations

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple times in his media day interview, Simmons mentions that he has low expectations ahead of his first year back in the league. Of course, he knows what he is capable of, as do the Kings, but people around the league are heavily doubting both him and this Sacramento team.

"Seeing this team, I think the expectations are low, but I feel like that's something that's been on me too. We can relate in that way, so I think we have a chip on our shoulder," he said. "... There's no pressure. They don't expect anything from us. For us, to go out there and show we're capable of winning games and having a good team, that's doable."

Especially after winning just 22 games last season and being projected as the worst team in the league this year, the Kings should be playing with a chip on their shoulder. And of course, we can see why Simmons is. The 6-foot-10 point guard is one of the most criticized players in the league, as people even hated the fact that he signed a deal to complete his NBA comeback.

Simmons has a clear path to exceeding expectations this season, along with the Kings as a group, and he has made it obvious that he is ready to do so.

Simmons is healthy

Most importantly, Simmons is healthy. After taking a year off, there was some doubt about whether Simmons would return to the league, but he is seemingly feeling as good as ever.

"I'm right where I need to be," he said about his health. "I took a lot of time to focus on my body over the season, and I think it was the best thing I've done and the decision I've made in my career. I'm looking forward to getting going. I feel great and I'm ready to go. No limitations."

Ben Simmons on his health: “I’ve got no limitations.” Let’s go. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 28, 2026

Simmons obviously has the right mentality ahead of the 2026-27 season. After years of the former three-time All-Star getting bashed for low confidence and whatnot, Simmons is back. His entire media day presser is exactly what Kings fans wanted to hear.

While expectations are low for Simmons, if he is healthy and feeling this good about himself, he could be in for a much bigger season than anyone expects.

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