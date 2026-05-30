Kings Could Reunite College Teammates in 2026 NBA Draft

Since trading away De'Aaron Fox in 2025, the Sacramento Kings have been searching for their next franchise point guard. After experimenting with a combination of veterans Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook this season, the Kings will have the opportunity to add a young guard to the mix in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Kings hold picks 7, 34, and 45 in June's draft, giving them three shots to land young difference-makers as they look to fast-track their rebuilding process. At pick No. 7, especially, they should look to add a promising point guard, which could be Louisville Cardinals product Mikel Brown Jr. Then, in the second round, we could see them reunite Brown Jr. with his collegiate teammate, Ryan Conwell.

On Friday, the Kings hosted Conwell for a pre-draft workout, and he could be the perfect target for the Kings in the second round, and an even more intriguing option if they select Brown Jr. at No. 7.

Here is a deeper look at both Louisville products, and why they could be good fits in Sacramento:

Mikel Brown Jr.

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the No. 7 pick, the Kings are expected to have two of Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Keaton Wagler to choose from. While reports suggest they prefer Acuff, Brown Jr. is a perfect plan B.

At 6-foot-5, Brown Jr. provides length, versatility, and athleticism at the point guard position, and with his high-level offensive skill set, he has star potential at the next level. As a freshman at Louisville, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. While a lingering back injury limited him to just 21 games, he had enough time to prove what he is capable of.

Brown Jr.'s season was highlighted by a 45-point explosion in an ACC matchup against NC State, in which he shot 10-16 from three-point range, while grabbing nine rebounds and three steals. This outing alone was enough to give NBA scouts some hope, despite his season being plagued by injury.

There are plenty of reasons for the Kings to love Brown Jr., and if he is able to put on some weight and improve his defense, he could be the star point guard Sacramento has been searching for since losing Fox.

Ryan Conwell

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Conwell took on plenty of responsibility while Brown Jr. was dealing with injuries last season, and he made the most of the opportunity. He finished his senior season averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Conwell is a high-level three-point threat who can create his own shot, and while he is a bit undersized as an off-ball guard at 6-foot-3, he gives enough effort on both sides of the ball to make up for it.

Louisville transfer Ryan Conwell looked showed out against Kentucky



24 PTS | 4-10 3PT pic.twitter.com/tQ40HJ4K7r — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 12, 2025

While the Kings should look to add some more size and wing depth with their second-round picks, taking a flyer on Conwell if he is available at No. 45 would not be a bad idea. Conwell is an NBA-ready shot-creator and shot-maker, although he will need to be given ample opportunities to prove it.

Fortunately for Conwell, he gives enough effort defensively to help him stay on the court and earn his shots offensively.

Brown Jr. and Conwell combined for 76 points with 15 three-pointers against NC State in February. If that is any indication of what the Cardinals duo is capable of at the next level, then the Kings could jump on the opportunity to reunite them in Sacramento.

The last time the Kings reunited a college backcourt was when they paired De'Aaron Fox with Kentucky Wildcats teammate Malik Monk, creating a high-powered duo that helped take Sacramento to their first playoff appearance in 16 years. Of course, these Cardinals products might not have the same impact, but it could be worth a shot.

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