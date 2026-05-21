Kings Could Have the Perfect 'Plan B' With No. 7 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings hold the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the general expectation is that they will be selecting Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. However, after the consensus top four, the L.A. Clippers (pick No. 5) and Brooklyn Nets (pick No. 6) control who falls to the Kings at No. 7, meaning Acuff could be off the board.

It seems the Kings will likely lean toward Acuff and Keaton Wagler as their top two options at No. 7, but if they go to the Clippers and Nets, who is the immediate "Plan B" for them?

While there will not be a consensus prospect ranking leading up to the draft, with a handful of players in the mix for the Kings, Louisville Cardinals product Mikel Brown Jr. seems to be the next-best option, and arguably their best choice regardless of who is on the board.

Why Mikel Brown Jr. is the perfect backup plan

Nov 11, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) reacts after making a three pointer against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

With a couple of smaller guards on the Kings' board in Acuff and Kingston Flemings, Brown Jr. has an immediate leg up on his peers. At the combine, Brown Jr. measured in at 6'3.5" without shoes with a 6'7.5" wingspan and 8'9.5" standing reach, and impressed with a 39.5" max vertical leap.

Based on his size alone, Brown Jr. is an intriguing point guard prospect, and his on-court production is even more impressive.

READ: Evaluating Mikel Brown Jr.'s Fit With the Kings Ahead of NBA Draft

As a freshman at Louisville, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, showcasing a three-level scoring ability and high-level playmaking. While he shot just 34.4% from three-point range at the collegiate level, he is a legitimate threat from beyond the arc with NBA range, and it should translate very well to the next level.

Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. is the best advantage creator in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Here's why... pic.twitter.com/adF03K7bD8 — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) May 15, 2026

Brown Jr.'s collegiate career was limited due to a lingering back injury, but there is no indication that it will bother him at the next level. If he were healthy for his freshman season, there is a chance he would be the consensus top point guard in his class heading into the draft, but scouts likely did not get the sample size and full-season growth they were hoping for.

While Brown Jr. is not an elite defender by any means, he projects to be better on that end of the floor due to his length and athleticism. If he can continue to put on some weight, he should have no trouble keeping up with NBA guards.

The Kings need to take a swing in this year's draft, desperately searching for a franchise cornerstone. While Brown Jr.'s floor might be a bit lower than some of his peers, he has the ceiling to be one of the best players in this class and Sacramento's next star point guard.

While the Kings might lean toward Acuff or Wagler if they are on the board at No. 7, Brown Jr. would not only be a great backup plan, but he is arguably the better prospect anyway. Brown Jr. has legitimate superstar potential, and drafting him could be a gamble the Kings need to take.

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