Sitting at 1-12 and at the bottom of the standings, the Sacramento Kings need to try something. They're stuck in the loss column like a truck stuck in the mud, with no end in sight and blowout losses more common than not.

Darius Acuff Jr. has thankfully saved the season from being a complete disappointment so far, as he looks like the next franchise star, but other than that, there haven't been many positives this season for Sacramento. That includes fifth-year wing Keegan Murray, who is off to a slow start after his injury-riddled season last year and injury issues through camp and preseason.

Murray is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, a steal, and a block on 35.6% shooting from the field and 25% from three. That's not exactly the return to form that many were hoping for the former fourth-overall pick.

Keegan Murray still doesn't have a lot of confidence putting the ball on the deck on the perimeter. That's one area of his game that's never really improved over his now 5 seasons in the league. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) November 16, 2026

Coming into the season, Murray was one of the Kings' biggest X-Factors, specifically his shooting. His getting back to his sharpshooting ways from his rookie year would go a long way in bringing the team back to relevancy. But instead, Murray's shooting has continued to drop from beyond the arc, down from 27.7% last year to 25% this season.

To give Murray some credit, he is still getting back into form with his injuries, but it's hard to look at the start of the season and think positively about his five-year, $140 million contract that just started this year. And to give him even more credit, the Kings' offense absolutely stinks this year and isn't helping him out in the slightest.

Lack Of Great Looks

A huge part of what allowed Murray to feast from beyond the arc in his rookie season was the high volume of great looks he got from deep. In his rookie year (2022-23), he attempted 3.7 wide-open threes per game.

That not only led the Kings for wide-open three-point attempts, but was tied for 10th most in the entire league. With defenses focusing on De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and Harrison Barnes, Murray was allowed to roam the perimeter.

Fast forward to now, though, and that luxury is completely gone. So far this season, Murray has taken just three wide-open three-point attempts in six games. That's 0.5 per game, and not going to cut it for the Kings' offense. Sacramento has to do something to get Murray more great looks from beyond the arc in order to open up their offense for Acuff and others.

More Screens, Please

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) and guard Emanuel Sharp (34) and guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) look on during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area of Murray's game that the Kings should explore and experiment with is using him as a screener. It's something that has never really been explored in his game, and so far this season, he has just a single screen assist.

Part of that is Domantas Sabonis being the primary screener both when he has the ball in his hands and when the guards are operating at the top of the key. Sabonis is averaging a league-leading 5.0 screen assists per game. So far this year, it's safe to say that Sabonis is taking up most, if not nearly all, of the screen options while he's on the court.

The hard part about Sabonis setting the screens is that defenders are completely sagging off him and daring him to shoot. While that opens up Acuff, LaVine, and others to open looks with the drop coverage, it doesn't give Acuff much of a lane to drive into coming off the screen.

Murray could set screens and function as a true pick-and-pop threat from deep, with Acuff drawing the defenders to him while Murray relocates. Or, even better, mix in as a roller for Acuff to look at while getting to the basket.

Is this likely at all? Probably not. But players pick up new skills all the time in the NBA, and setting screens may not get as much attention as other aspects of the game, but in today's NBA, it's vital for an offense to have multiple screens and looks in their offense. In a season that's all about experimenting and seeing what works with Acuff, Sacramento should explore the two-man game between their two biggest building blocks.

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