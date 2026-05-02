Kings Gamble on Risky Guard Prospect in New NBA Mock Draft

The Sacramento Kings are prepared to take a high-level prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft, and while they are guaranteed a top-nine pick, they are hoping for some favorable luck in the lottery. The Kings have the fifth-best odds in the lottery, but even if they stand pat by landing the fifth overall pick, they will be in a good spot to select a potential star.

ESPN's NBA Draft expert Jeremy Woo recently released a new mock draft, in which he predicts the Kings to select Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the fifth overall pick.

"There is an expectation that Acuff will need to be insulated defensively on a winning team, but he is a highly skilled and the most polished point guard in the class," Woo wrote.

Acuff's upside

Jan 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-74. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There are plenty of positives around Acuff's game. The 19-year-old point guard is one of the best offensive talents in his class, and his elite skill set was on full display at Arkansas. During his freshman season, he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists, while efficiently shooting 48.4% from the field, 44.0% from three-point range, and 80.9% from the free-throw line.

Acuff is an elite three-level scorer with NBA-ready playmaking and a very high basketball IQ, giving him all the tools to be an All-Star caliber point guard at the next level.

DARIUS ACUFF TONIGHT:



49 POINTS

16/27 FG

6/10 3P

50 MINUTES



INSANE. 🤯 (h/t @brhoops)pic.twitter.com/dasmsxN4oz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2026

For a Kings team that desperately needs to find its next franchise point guard after trading away De'Aaron Fox in 2025, Acuff could be the solution they will be searching for this offseason.

Acuff's weakness

Acuff would likely be the undisputed top point guard in his class if he were more impressive on the defensive end. Despite his elite offensive game, he could be a liability on the other side of the ball once he gets into the league.

I heard that Darius Acuff Jr. might be the worst defender in the NBA next year. Watched his defense during the SEC Championship to see if people were exaggerating.



It's pretty rough. pic.twitter.com/GbLRN9nH13 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) March 19, 2026

As we see with many star point guards around the league, if they are undersized and struggle to hold their own on defense, an elite offensive game does not always make up for it. There is legitimate concern around Acuff's defensive lapses, and while the Kings need help on offense, their defense is just as bad, and they might prefer to have a two-way difference-maker in this position.

If a prospect is the best offensive player in his class, but also the worst defensive player in his class, how can a team evaluate that? If the Kings have their eyes on Acuff, and there is reason to believe they do, they have to decide if his elite offensive game outweighs his defensive lapses.

Is he worth the risk?

To keep things simple, yes, Acuff would be worth the risk. Sure, the NBA is trending toward an era dominated by bigger guards who can play defense (e.g., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards), but this Kings team is desperate for talent.

Acuff has the potential to be one of the top guards in the league, and passing up on the opportunity to have that caliber of player because of defensive concerns could be a mistake. The Kings would be better off drafting Acuff, then figuring out how to surround him with defensive playmakers to better cover his weakness on that side of the ball.

Acuff is a very realistic draftee by the Kings this offseason, and nobody could blame Scott Perry for going all-in on an offensive talent of his caliber.

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