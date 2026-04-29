Kingston Flemings vs. Darius Acuff: Who Is the Better Kings Draft Target?

On Tuesday, the NBA announced its preferred resolution to the tanking problem that has been one of the main topics of the season. Without getting into feelings about the NBA’s solution, it’s fair to say that it will make it more challenging for bad teams to rebuild through the draft. This means it’s going to be all that much more important for the Sacramento Kings to nail their pick this year.

The Kings’ pick is likely to land at either six or seven, and I thought it would be worth comparing two prospects who are mocked in that range: Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings.

Shooting

Let’s kick things off with shooting, and while there’s a clear winner, it’s still worth digging into the numbers. Acuff had the higher three-point percentage at 44% compared to Flemings, who finished the year at 39%, but both were obviously capable shooters from deep.

Acuff also had a very high three-point attempt rate, with 35% of his shots coming from behind the line compared to just 23% for Flemings. Even before looking at the film, it’s clear that Acuff is the better shooter from deep, but that isn’t the entire picture.

Arkansas G Darius Acuff Jr. today



🐗 30 PTS

🐗 11 AST

🐗 5-8 3PT



Arkansas defeats Vanderbilt 86-75 to win the SEC



pic.twitter.com/3Rdh3kVsoe — Rafters (@RaftersHQ) March 15, 2026

Where Flemings comes out ahead of Acuff Jr. is one of the most tantalizing parts of his game: the midrange. According to Draftballr, Flemings shot 43% on short-midrange attempts and 46% on long-midrange attempts vs. 35% and 41% for Acuff. Flemings’ athleticism allows him to get to these shots frequently, but it’ll be far more difficult against NBA athletes. Acuff Jr. is an otherworldly shooting prospect, and his ability to hit from deep off movement, off the bounce, and at a standstill gives him the edge here.

Advantage: Darius Acuff Jr.

Playmaking

On the surface, both players seem to be pretty close when it comes to playmaking. Acuff had a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and Flemings was right behind him at 2.9. Their assist percentages and assist-to-usage rates were also neck and neck; the only difference was in raw assist numbers, where Acuff Jr came out ahead.

what’s it like to read the game like a future top 7 NBA draft pick? just ask kingston flemings. he’ll tell you



full video out on youtube later this week pic.twitter.com/rnqL5KATZ9 — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) April 28, 2026

Flemings again used his athleticism to his advantage to create for teammates, while Acuff Jr. was a bit more methodical in creating passing angles and used the threat of his shot well. Both are solid passers on the move, but Acuff’s ability to handle the offensive load he did while still keeping his turnovers down can’t be ignored.

Another piece of playmaking (in my opinion) is getting to the line when everything else isn’t working. Acuff Jr. excelled at getting to the line, which helped improve his efficiency, while Flemings only took seven free throws per 100 possessions. Acuff Jr’s 9.9 attempts per 100 possessions placed him in the 79th percentile according to Draftballr, which is a huge benefit for a smaller guard.

Advantage: Darius Acuff Jr.

Enjoy 4 plus minutes of Darius Acuff Jr. throwing lobs



17.5% of Acuff’s total assists have been lobs during his freshman campaign. The touch, timing, creativity, degree of difficulty on some of these lobs is top tier stuff. Just an incredibly dynamic offensive player. pic.twitter.com/izgUjczPaf — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) March 17, 2026

Defense

Flemings wasn’t incredibly far off from Acuff Jr. in the first two categories, given how incredible of an offensive season the Arkansas guard had, but the final category is all Flemings. The Houston product topped Acuff Jr. in advanced defensive metrics like DBPM, steal percentage, block percentage, and defensive rebounding rate. This isn’t one of those scenarios where the film shows something different, either; Flemings is the superior defender by far.

kingston flemings flashed more rim protection than his low block numbers would suggest, his explosiveness and instincts fuel some ludicrous help rotations to alter and block shots at the rim pic.twitter.com/gBQFLTMsXP — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) April 12, 2026

I have some reservations about Flemings’ actual measurements (listed at 6-foot-4), but I do not doubt that he’ll find a way to be impactful at the point of attack at the very least. On the other hand, I’m not sure if Acuff Jr. has a path to becoming even a neutral defender at the next level. Some changes in technique can make a big difference for Acuff Jr, but for now, Kingston Flemings runs away with this category.

Advantage: Kingston Flemings

Who Is the Better Fit for Sacramento?

There is no easy answer for the Kings if their choice is between Flemings and Acuff Jr. One might be one of the most dynamic offensive prospects in years, while the other already has the two-way skills to impact winning in multiple ways. The Kings, unfortunately, desperately need help on both ends of the court.

As promising as the Kings’ young core was to end the season, they don’t have a true number one option for the future on the roster. Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan likely will not be on the team for much longer, which opens up the need for a primary playmaker in Sacramento.

As great as I think Flemings will be in the NBA, the Kings need to take a shot on offensive ceiling because there’s no telling when they’ll get another chance at a high pick. There are better options overall, but between these two top guard prospects, Acuff Jr. is the slightly better choice for Sacramento.

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