Kings GM Scott Perry Sets Expectations for HC Doug Christie This Season

The Sacramento Kings have a handful of notable players potentially entering their final season with the franchise, but there is someone who could also be in their last run as a King who is not talked about as much: Doug Christie.

Kings head coach Doug Christie is entering his final guaranteed season with the Kings, as the final year of his contract is a team option for 2027-28. As much as players like Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and De'Andre Hunter need to prove themselves this season, Christie also has his job on the line.

In an interview on Sactown Sports 1140, Kings general manager Scott Perry talked about what he is looking for in Christie this season as he evaluates his future as the team's head coach.

"Growth in the position," Perry said about Christie. "Last year was his first year as a full-time head coach in this league. The interim tag was gone, and I think Doug learned a ton last year. But the one thing I've consistently said about him as I observe him during this growth path is he's a hard worker, and he's open to trying to figure things out. He's not a guy who thinks he has all the answers, but he's always in search of the right answers."

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Setting expectations for Christie

Perry talks about how Christie, just like the players on the Kings roster, needs to show some improvement. He already loves what he sees from the inexperienced coach, as he has the work ethic to improve in his position, but he certainly still needs to prove it.

Last season, Christie led the Kings to just 22 wins. Of course, the blame cannot be on Christie, as the Kings were severely banged up and, overall, had poor roster construction. Now entering his second full season, though, those excuses are out the window.

"I'm expecting more experience from him this year in terms of what he's learned from last year, and have more presence in the position and really attack this head-on like he did when he was a player with the Kings," Perry continued. "He's excited about the season coming up. Doug always brings positive energy to the court."

Doug Christie gets LOCKED IN with some smelling salts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S61wNj6BQX — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 2, 2026

Realistically, Christie fits the mold for this rebuilding Kings team. Sure, they could hire an experienced coach who could potentially lead them to a few extra wins, but Perry is letting the head coach grow with the young roster.

As long as Christie continues to show improvement, as he did toward the end of the 2025-26 season, we could see him staying in Sacramento past this contract year. It is clear that Perry likes what Christie brings to the table, but he still needs to prove that he can win games.

The Kings should certainly win more than 22 games, and Christie has the opportunity to prove to Perry why he deserves to keep this job. We will see what happens by the end of the 2026-27 season, but there is no reason to put Christie on the hot seat just yet, despite the 22-win season.

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