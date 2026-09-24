Zach LaVine Shows Love to Russell Westbrook After Retirement

Last offseason, the Sacramento Kings took a chance on former MVP point guard Russell Westbrook on a one-year, veteran minimum contract. While not many fans felt the move was necessary, Westbrook ultimately became one of Sacramento's most impactful players last season.

However, this offseason, Westbrook turned down the opportunity to re-sign with the Kings and instead announced his retirement from the NBA. It would've been great to see Westbrook back in a Kings uniform, especially to be a veteran presence for rookie Darius Acuff Jr., but the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer called it quits.

Russell Westbrook had offers from the Kings and Wizards before choosing to retire, per @ShamsCharania



Russ wanted to 'step away from the game on his own terms' 🫡 pic.twitter.com/D9AgCVwcV2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2026

After one season as teammates in Sacramento, Zach LaVine had high praise for the legendary point guard in a recent interview with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

"Russ is one of the best humans I've met. On the court, off the court. The dude has an energy like you've never seen before and I played against him. I came to the league in 2014, a couple years later, I think he won MVP. It was hell trying to guard him when I was younger, especially when I was 19, 20 years old and he's going straight downhill at you," LaVine said.

Coming into the league and having to face MVP-level Westbrook, then ultimately playing alongside him in his last NBA season was likely a nice moment for LaVine, especially for someone who played at Westbrook's alma mater, UCLA.

"We've had plenty of conversations and we've worked out together and played. But Russ is one of my good friends," LaVine continued. "My hat's off to him for a hell of a career. He had a lot more to give to basketball too. He could have kept playing, but I'm glad that he that he walked away on his own terms because not everybody gets to do that."

Westbrook's impact in Sacramento

Mar 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As LaVine mentions, it is great for Westbrook to be able to walk away from the game on his own terms. While it seems like he was nearly pushed out of the league, with the Kings the only team willing to give him a chance in the 2025 offseason, it was ultimately his choice to step away.

Unfortunately, though, the Kings wish he hadn't. We can understand Westbrook not wanting to take a smaller role to return to the Kings, but after what he brought to the team last season, he would've made a significant impact if he were willing to come back.

Westbrook was constantly praised by his teammates and coaches while with the Kings last season, especially due to his leadership qualities. Of course, he made an on-court impact, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 assists per game to prove he still has some gas left in the tank, but he was the veteran leader this young Kings team needed.

The Kings' rookie trio of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell all found value in Westbrook's leadership, so imagine how he could impact a larger young core around guys like Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp. Bringing back Westbrook would've been a dream for Doug Christie and Scott Perry, but now we can celebrate his successful NBA career, which happened to end with him in a Kings uniform.

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