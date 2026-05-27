Kings Host Two Ideal Second-Round Targets for Pre-Draft Workout

The Sacramento Kings have three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting at Nos. 7, 34, and 45, meaning they will be adding three key pieces to their young core on June 23 and 24. Of course, they are expected to get a potential star at pick No. 7, but hitting on their second-rounders is just as valuable, especially after getting a steal in Maxime Raynaud at pick No. 42 last year.

While it is much harder to evaluate second-round draft talent, the Kings are doing their due diligence ahead of their big selections. On Wednesday, the Kings are hosting six prospects projected for the second round or undrafted free agency, headlined by two intriguing forwards that they will certainly have their eye on.

Kings announce pre-draft workouts for Wednesday with:



#1 Dominique Daniels (Cal Baptist), PG

#2 Kylan Boswell (Illinois), PG

#3 Elias Ralph (Pacific), PF

#4 Trevon Brazile (Arkansas), PF

#5 Baba Miller (Cincinnati), PF

#6 Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), PF — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 26, 2026

The Kings should undoubtedly have both Trevon Brazile and Baba Miller at the top of their second-round draft board, and they are working out alongside a few other talented prospects in Kylan Boswell, Dominique Daniels, Elias Ralph, and Chauncey Wiggins.

Trevon Brazile

6'10" | Forward | 23 | Arkansas

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) celebrates a three-point basket towards the Vanderbilt Commodores bench in the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Arkansas Razorbacks product Trevon Brazile is a very intriguing prospect in this year's draft cycle, coming off a productive fifth year in college, showcasing his length and athleticism that should entice NBA scouts.

Last season, he averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range. Brazile measured in at 6-foot-9.5 without shoes at the NBA combine with about a 7-foot-4 wingspan, as well as the fifth-best max vertical leap (41.5 in.) of any prospect.

Due to his length and athleticism, Brazile has the potential to be a switchable defensive disruptor at the NBA level. With an improving three-point shot and impressive efficiency around the rim, he could be a legitimate two-way threat as a stretch forward.

With the No. 45 pick, Brazile would certainly be worth a look for the Kings, especially as they look to add more size and depth at the forward spot.

Baba Miller

6'11" | Forward | 22 | Cincinnati

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most hit-or-miss prospects in this year's draft is undoubtedly Cincinnati Bearcats product Baba Miller. The lengthy 6-foot-11 forward has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and due to a late growth spurt, has guard-like skills despite his size.

As a senior at Cincinnati, 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field. Miller can handle pressure and create for teammates, and is an overall smart player with and without the ball in his hands.

The Spanish forward has a significant weakness from beyond the arc, as he shot just 19.2% from deep last season, but his versatility as a passer and switchable defender still makes him an intriguing prospect.

Despite being an older prospect, Miller seems like somewhat of a project for any team that drafts him. Still, though, he would be worth a look for the Kings with the No. 45 pick, especially to bring in extra length and rebounding.

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